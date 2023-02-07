Attorney General: State's legal strategy towards nursing home fees 'sound, accurate and appropriate'

This afternoon a Government spokesperson said that the report finds that the Government had acted "prudently" in settling claims over private nursing homes
Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 16:27
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

The State's legal strategy towards those charged nursing home fees was "sound, accurate and appropriate", the Attorney General has found.

A report from the Attorney General's Office into the historic handling of claims by those charged will be published this evening.

The report adds that there is "no positive legal duty to make retrospective payments" to those denied Disability Person's Maintenance payments and there is no decision from the Government on a scheme to compensate those denied payments.

There are no changes to the State's legal strategy on foot of the report and the Departments of Health and Social Protection are expected to report back on the issue in three months.

Last month, it was reported that successive governments before 2011 and up to the present day devised and have applied a strategy to deny refunds to people who were “illegally charged” nursing home fees.

The State faced the prospect of €12bn in compensation for hundreds of thousands of families wrongly charged for the care of their loved ones over a 30-year period.

The central allegation held that, worse still, the Government even knowing it could not win in court, sought to contest the cases and only settled when people proceeded with their legal actions.

More to follow...

