Ministers to meet gardaí over illegal drone activity at Dublin Airport

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is to meet with representatives of Dublin Airport operator Daa and An Garda Síochána to discuss incidents involving drones over the past few days.

Flights were suspended on Friday, Saturday and again on Monday evening due to activity in the airspace around Dublin Airport.

Mr Ryan, along with Minister of State Jack Chambers, will meet with the Daa, gardaí as well as representatives from the Irish Aviation Authority and the Department of Justice on Tuesday evening.

They will be briefed on the incidents in question and will hear about the ongoing efforts to address the use of drones in the vicinity of the airport.

It is illegal to fly drones within 5km of Dublin Airport.

Speaking as he entered Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, Mr Ryan said gardaí would "come down hard" on those who fly in the restricted zone around the capital's airport.

Mr Ryan said in a statement that he and Mr Chambers received updates on reported drone sightings over the St Brigid’s Day weekend and "are concerned at the impact on the travelling public of delayed and diverted flights".

They added they would be "prioritising safety and security" at the airport.

The ministers said they were convening a meeting on Tuesday evening at which they "will be briefed on recent incidents at Dublin Airport and ongoing efforts to address illegal use of drones in the vicinity of the airport".

There are EU and national rules in place around the use of drones, including an exclusion zone of 5km around airports. The misuse of drones is a criminal offence.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said gardaí would 'come down hard' on those who fly in the restricted zone around the capital's airport. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Fine Gael senator Regina Doherty called for the grounding of drones which are not registered with the Irish Aviation Authority.

She said: “Every drone has a unique identifier called a Media Access Control address assigned to it. Through the Irish Aviation Authority, we have a national register of every drone sold in this country, and while every drone operator should — in theory — be linked to an individual MAC address, the system is frequently flouted.

There are tens of thousands of drones operating here, but very few are actually registered.

“Ireland needs to introduce stronger regulations on drone ownership from the point of sale, to ensure prosecution for operators who fly their drones in an illegal, irresponsible and dangerous manner.

'Catastrophic' engine failure warning

Meanwhile, a former member of the air corps has warned drones could cause "catastrophic failure" of a plane's engine.

Former lieutenant colonel Kevin Byrne warned the drone operators there were "enough hazards" in the airpsace without the addition of drones.

He told Today with Claire Byrne: "You're supposed to keep away from prohibited airspace, restricted airspace and, of course, controlled airspace. There are enough hazards involved in aviation safety.

We do manage that very well with weather. And, you know, birds. We have congestion on the airfield, perhaps congestion in the air. We don't need something like a drone coming in.

"The effects of an aircraft taking off and ingesting one of these things would be extremely serious. It would probably lose the engine because unlike the birds, this thing is made of metal and plastic. It will cause a catastrophic failure of an engine. And we just can't have that. It's criminal. It should be stopped."