Flights at Dublin Airport suspended due to drone activity for the third time since Friday

Dublin Airport. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Mon, 06 Feb, 2023 - 22:52
David Kent

Flight activity at Dublin Airport was suspended tonight for the third time in the last four days due to drone activity in its airspace.

A number of flights had to be diverted to other airports due to the disruption.

The airport hit out at the "reckless and irresponsible behaviour" of the drone operators. It is illegal to fly drones within 5km of the airport.

They also confirmed that the six flights diverted on Monday were expected to return to Dublin Airport in the evening.

Of the six flights, four flights were diverted to Belfast, one to Shannon, and one to Manchester. All were to return to Dublin.

Flights were suspended around 7pm, with a resumption after a delay of 45 minutes while the drones were cleared from the area.

It is the third time in the last four days that there have been problems with drones at the airport, with flights also being suspended on both Friday and Saturday.

A Dublin Airport spokesperson said: "The reckless and irresponsible behaviour of those causing ongoing drone disruptions at Dublin Airport is unacceptable. Those found responsible will face prosecution. While safety and security remain our top priorities such disruptions cause huge inconvenience to our passengers."

Ryanair called on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to intervene.

It said the drone activity on Monday alone had prevented four of its flights from landing, three of which had to be diverted to Belfast and one to Shannon. 

A spokesperson said: "It is unacceptable that thousands of passengers have now faced a third day of disruptions due to apparent drone activity at Dublin airport. With disruptions to flights to/from Dublin airport on Friday, Saturday and now again today Minister Ryan has stayed silent and failed to confirm what actions are being implemented to prevent further disruption to passengers.

"We are yet again calling on Minister Ryan to confirm what action is being taken to protect the country’s main airport from repeated disruptions from illegal drone activity.”

