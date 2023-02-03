€200 energy credit in March will go ahead despite ECB call to axe it

The Government’s roll-out of €200 energy credits in March will proceed, despite calls from the European Central Bank (ECB) for Ireland to axe them.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said the third payment since October will proceed despite the ECB calling for Ireland to end the payments as the wholesale cost of energy has fallen sharply.

Speaking in Belfast, Mr Martin said that the call from ECB boss Christine Lagarde “won’t affect the March payment” but said the Government must look to intervene next winter should inflation rates require it.

He said the Finance Minister Michael McGrath and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe are working up a paper for the three party leaders to approve in the coming days on the expiry dates at the end of February for the cost-of-living measures announced last year.

“We said there will not be a cliff edge. There's a full range of measures that we took, we'd have to examine them all. In terms of what ones we continue and what ones we may not continue with,” Mr Martin said.

He said the Government will examine that but said they are also keeping an eye on the full year.

“Obviously we've got to keep an eye on winter of 2023. I know we're just coming out of this winter, but we have to focus on that to make sure that we have enough resources to take people to next winter as well,” he said.

Speaking in Dublin this morning, the Finance Minister said he will take on board calls by the ECB to roll back cost-of-living supports, but that an extension of the measures is a national decision. He also called on energy companies to pass on lower costs to consumers.

"Governments have to make decisions that are right for their own respective countries,” Mr McGrath told reporters on Friday morning when asked about the ECB’s call.

"We have to look at the overall picture then and see what we can afford and what is appropriate — and take on board what the ECB has said as well."

Brexit protocol

Speaking following a series of meeting with Northern Ireland political leaders, Mr Martin said there is a “genuine will” to see a deal reached on the Brexit protocol.

However, he cautioned that significant differences remain between the sides and space is required to allow negotiations continue.

While there was increased optimism in some quarters of a deal, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson restated that his party will not re-enter devolved government at Stormont until the Northern Ireland Protocol is replaced. Mr Donaldson said his meeting with Mr Martin had been a useful and constructive conversation.

Speaking to reporters, he said: "Over 18 months ago we outlined the parameters for the way forward. We set our tests and those continue to be our yardstick for measuring any deal between the EU and UK.

"There will be no restoration of the NI Executive until the protocol is replaced with arrangements that unionists, as well as nationalists, can support. Northern Ireland's place in the UK internal market must be restored and our constitutional arrangements must be respected,” he added.

Asked about the Omagh bombing, Mr Martin signalled that a joint British-Irish inquiry into the 1998 atrocity is possible but the Government is willing to co-operate.

He said such co-operation is not contingent on similar co-operation from the British in terms of the Dublin and Monaghan bombings.

Mr Martin said the Government is not satisfied with the level of co-operation from the British in relation to what was known about the May 1974 slaughter which left 33 people dead.

Asked about the continuing and improving recovery of Trooper Shane Kearney, Mr Martin said it is "very good news". The Defence Forces confirmed that Trooper Kearney was discharged from Beaumont Hospital on Friday to continue his recovery at home.

He said he had visited Shane at Beamont Hospital last week and met his family and brought with him the good wishes of his fellow officers stationed in Camp Shamrock in the Lebanon where he had visited days before.

Even with his release from hospital, the Defence Forces said Shane still requires further medical treatment later in the year but the medical staff are satisfied with his continued and steady progress to allow him to continue his recuperation at home with his family.