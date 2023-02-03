Cork's Trooper Shane Kearney discharged from hospital to continue recovery at home

UN peacekeeper Trooper Shane Kearney is being discharged from Beaumont Hospital where he had been recovering following an attack on Irish soldiers in Lebanon.

Tpr Kearney, from Killeagh in East Cork, was seriously injured after the convoy he and his comrades were in came under attack in December.

His colleague, Private Seán Rooney, was killed in the attack.

Tpr Kearney was flown back to Ireland on December 21 and taken to Beaumont Hospital to continue receiving medical treatment.

In an update on Friday, the Defence Forces said the 22-year-old is well enough to continue his recovery at home.

A spokesperson said: "He still requires further medical treatment later in the year but the medical staff are satisfied with his continued and steady progress to allow him to continue his recuperation at home with his family."

Last January, Lebanon’s military tribunal has charged seven suspects in relation to the attack on the convoy.

The shooting took place near the town of Al-Aqbiya in southern Lebanon, a centre of support for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has denied any role in the killing.

In late December, the Lebanese military arrested a suspect, allegedly “in co-operation with Hezbollah”, according to the group, which said the man was not a Hezbollah member.

The arrested man and six others were charged over the attack, according to a judicial official familiar with the investigation, a legal official following the case, and a military official.

The officials said a search is under way for the other six suspects and that officials are trying to determine whether they had left the country.

— additional reporting by PA