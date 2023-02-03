Cork's Trooper Shane Kearney discharged from hospital to continue recovery at home

Tpr Kearney was flown back to Ireland on December 21 and taken to Beaumont Hospital to continue receiving medical treatment.
Cork's Trooper Shane Kearney discharged from hospital to continue recovery at home

Trooper Shane Kearney who was injured in the Lebanon. Picture: Óglaigh na hÉireann

Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 12:51
David Kent

UN peacekeeper Trooper Shane Kearney is being discharged from Beaumont Hospital where he had been recovering following an attack on Irish soldiers in Lebanon.

Tpr Kearney, from Killeagh in East Cork, was seriously injured after the convoy he and his comrades were in came under attack in December.

His colleague, Private Seán Rooney, was killed in the attack.

Tpr Kearney was flown back to Ireland on December 21 and taken to Beaumont Hospital to continue receiving medical treatment.

In an update on Friday, the Defence Forces said the 22-year-old is well enough to continue his recovery at home.

A spokesperson said: "He still requires further medical treatment later in the year but the medical staff are satisfied with his continued and steady progress to allow him to continue his recuperation at home with his family."

Last January, Lebanon’s military tribunal has charged seven suspects in relation to the attack on the convoy.

The shooting took place near the town of Al-Aqbiya in southern Lebanon, a centre of support for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has denied any role in the killing.

In late December, the Lebanese military arrested a suspect, allegedly “in co-operation with Hezbollah”, according to the group, which said the man was not a Hezbollah member.

The arrested man and six others were charged over the attack, according to a judicial official familiar with the investigation, a legal official following the case, and a military official.

The officials said a search is under way for the other six suspects and that officials are trying to determine whether they had left the country.

— additional reporting by PA

Read More

Cork's Trooper Shane Kearney 'no longer critical' following Lebanon attack 

More in this section

Mother of boy with cerebral palsy urges maternity units to adopt 'life-saving' guidelines  Mother of boy with cerebral palsy urges maternity units to adopt 'life-saving' guidelines 
Minister 'confident' school place will be found for 26 Limerick pupils without offer Minister 'confident' school place will be found for 26 Limerick pupils without offer
General Liam Lynch's final movements brought to life in docudrama General Liam Lynch's final movements brought to life in docudrama
<p> Andrew Gearns took his own life in Cork Prison.</p>

Corkman heard calling for his mother hours before suicide in prison

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.29 s