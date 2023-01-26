Labour to refer Damien English to Dáil committee over planning application

The controversy over a planning application made by former Junior Minister Damien English could now be referred to a Dáil Committee.
The Labour Party is expected to ask the Dáil’s Committee on Members' Interests to examine the matter.
The committee has the authority to investigate whether TDs were in breech of ethics legislation.
Mr English was forced to resign his ministerial position earlier this month when it emerged that he had failed to declare that he already owned a house in a planning application submitted to Meath County Council.