Fianna Fáil 'badly needs' a deputy leader to boost election chances

At the meeting, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien briefed the party and fielded questions on the €2.5bn apartment redress scheme announced last week.
However, a large part of the meeting focused on those seeking international protection here.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said all efforts are being made to find accommodation after emergency shelter for adult international protection applicants at Citywest was paused. He said it was a difficult situation and pointed out that nearly 100,000 refugees have arrived in the country in the last year.
He said it was the biggest refugee crisis seen since the Second World War in Europe and the biggest ever experienced in Ireland.
The meeting heard that the Ukrainian war is not the only war in the world from which refugees are fleeing while many leave their country due to religious, political, LGBT, or gender persecution.