Doherty: Sinn Féin should explain how 2016 election events were not in Sipo returns 

Sinn Féin should explain how a number of events in its 2016 General Election campaign were not recorded in its Standards In Public Office Commission (Sipo) returns, a Fine Gael senator says.

Sinn Féin declared no spending on media engagement during the 2016 election, despite registering €20,000 in such spending in 2020.

According to reports today at least one event, held in the Royal Irish Academy (RIA), had an unpaid bill of €600.

Fine Gael Senator Regina Doherty said Sinn Féin "must pay all their unsettled General Election invoices and explain how they failed to record a series of high-profile events in their Sipo returns".

“The fact that Sinn Féin has admitted this morning that they will now have to amend their 2016 returns just raises more and more questions,” Ms Doherty said.

Sinn Féin had two events at the RIA in February 2016 as part of their General Election campaign. At their manifesto launch, Mary Lou McDonald, Pearse Doherty, and Gerry Adams spoke about ‘detailed, fully costed and realistic proposals’ but they never even paid a €600 invoice for the room hire.

“This is farcical. And they want to manage the country’s finances."

The revelation is the latest in a running battle between Fine Gael and Sinn Féin on election spending, with Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe admitting to a breach of rules in relation to a donation given to his constituency organisation by businessman Michael Stone.

Mr Donohoe addressed the Dáil for a second time on Tuesday, with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald saying that his "reputation lies in tatters".

Ms Doherty, however, said that Sinn Féin's Sipo returns were not believable.

“According to their Sipo returns, in comparison to other parties, Sinn Féin never spent a single cent on event hire, despite a series of press conferences at several events including hotels, or on professional photography or travel costs for their party political broadcast, which is shot in locations nationwide.”

“If Sinn Féin’s 2016 returns are to be believed, the party had no outlay on venue hire for press conferences and other events associated with the election that year."