Paschal Donohoe has 'no recollection' of company directorship he failed to declare

Fresh anomalies have emerged around declarations made by Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Mr Donohoe, who is addressing the Dáil on Tuesday for a second time on his election expenses, says he has "no recollection" of being involved with a company — of which he did not declare a directorship — while he was in the Seanad in 2009 and 2010.

Company records show Mr Donohoe was a director of two companies Exsite Politics and Exsite Communications for a period of nine months between September 2009 and June 2010.

However, his Seanad declaration for both years only shows the directorship of Exsite Communications.

Mr Donohoe's signature is on the documentation for both companies, dated January 11 2010, but a spokesperson said he does not recall being involved in the Politics company.

"Minster Donohoe had involvement in and attended meetings of Exsite Communications. He has no recollection of any involvement in Exsite Politics," a spokesperson said.

A further statement from a spokesperson says: "Minister Donohoe was a member of a company called Exsite for a short number of months from which he derived no benefit. He has contacted the company owner about the matter."

Company records show that Exsite Politics was wound up in January 2022.

Exsite Communications, which still exists, is run by a former parliamentary assistant of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and built Mr Donohoe's website.

As far back as 2010, Exsite social media lists Mr Donohoe as a client, congratulating him on being nominated for a blog award.

Mr Donohoe responded to this tweet by saying he was "chuffed" with the nomination.

Sinn Féin Public Expenditure spokesperson Mairead Farrell said that the revelation raises more questions for the already-embattled minister.

"I think this does raise more concerns. This dates back to 2010.

What else is there that we don't know about?

"This appears to be more information that we do not know about. The minister has clear obligations. It doesn't stack up."

Ms Farrell said that Mr Donohoe needs to make clear why the directorship was not declared and whether either company carried out work for him.

According to the Oireachtas guidelines, members must declare all directorships.

The guidance reads: "Any directorship held by you, while a member of either House of the Oireachtas, at any time between 1 January and 31 December, both dates inclusive, should be included in your statement of registrable interests. "This includes any directorship resigned during the course of (the year). A "Company" is defined by the legislation as meaning a “body corporate” and should be interpreted in the widest possible sense, i.e. a registered or unregistered company, a local authority, a public body, a body established by charter or any other body having an existence, rights and duties distinct from the individual persons forming the group, whether that body corporate is domestic or foreign."

The Irish Examiner has contacted Exsite Communications for comment.