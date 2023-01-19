Martin on Donohoe expenses: 'I’m not going to pre-empt what Paschal is going to say'

Coalition leaders have defended Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe but have stopped short of expressing confidence that no further revelations will emerge about his election expenses.

Mr Donohoe is set to address the Dáil again on Tuesday afternoon and each Opposition group will have six minutes for questions and answers with the minister.

When asked if he is absolutely confident that Mr Donohoe has nothing further to disclose about his election expenses, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he is going to wait and see what Mr Donohoe has to say to the house.

“I’m not going to pre-empt what Paschal is going to say; that’s a matter for Paschal what clarity he wishes to bring to the situation next Tuesday or whatever additional material,” Mr Martin said.

“He has come before the Dáil as you know, yesterday; he has indicated he is going to come before the Dáil again to clarify some of the issues that have been raised, I presume yesterday in the Dáil by members of the Opposition, and we look forward to that.”

Mr Martin said Mr Donohoe will make a statement, adding: “So I think in fairness I’m going to wait to see what Paschal has to say to the house.”

But more broadly speaking, as I said today, we do need balance and perspective in relation to these issues and I found Paschal Donohoe to be a very honourable person to deal with in Government over the last two and a half years, I have to say that.

“I think he has the country’s interests at heart, he’s a very committed and dedicated parliamentarian and minister and that’s that.

“Secondly, a complaint has been made to Standards In Public Office Commission [SIPO] and the Dáil established legislation specifically for the purpose of responding to such complaints, either through a preliminary inquiry or subsequent investigation and I think there is a challenge there for us all within the Oireachtas, whether you have a long parallel process,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at Farmleigh House following a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference, the Tánaiste denied it was “farcical” that Mr Donohoe would wait a number of days to offer further clarity when revealing to the Dáil on Friday morning that he will make another statement on the matter.

“I don’t think it’s farcical. I mean he’s going before the house again; he will want to make a comprehensive statement to the house and I think that’s what he wants to do next week and so that’s the context," he said.

“The house isn’t meeting tomorrow; it’s not meeting Monday; it’s meeting on Tuesday.”

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he believed Mr Donohoe wanted to answer questions put forward by opposition TDs. Picture: Julien Behel

When asked if he had confidence that Mr Donohoe had nothing further to disclose regarding election expenses, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said there are further questions to be answered. He said he believed Mr Donohoe wanted to answer questions put forward by opposition TDs.

“My sense is there are questions to be answered, first and most importantly [the] place where that is under law done is the Standards of Public Office," he said.

“I think it's difficult sometimes to do it in the Dáil because in a sense those asking the questions may have questions asked of them in turn. How does that work?

“But I absolutely respect Paschal decided to return and to answer some of the questions he was asked.

“He has that right and I respect that, and I think let that happen,” Mr Ryan said.