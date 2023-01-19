Paschal Donohoe to make another Dáil statement on election expenses controversy

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe is to provide another Dáil statement on the controversy surrounding his failure to declare election postering expenditure.

During his Dáil statement on Wednesday night, Mr Donohoe said he would not be making any further public comments on the matter and instead would allow the Standards in Public Office (Sipo) to look into the matter.

However, Mr Donohoe has on Thursday told the Dáil that he is now willing to come back into the House to provide further details around his failure to declare that six people were paid to put up posters on his behalf during the 2016 general election campaign. A company van was also used in the work.

At the beginning of what was due to be questions to the Minister about matters relating to his Department, Sinn Féin's Mairead Farrell told the Dáil that "there is no way that we can go back to business as usual" without a full explanation from Mr Donohoe.

She said questions posed by party colleague Pearse Doherty and others in the Opposition remain unanswered.

"The Minister now has an opportunity to answer those questions, indeed he has an hour-and-a-half period to answer those questions. So those questions should be answered," she said.

Mr Donohoe then said he would be willing to provide a further statement to the Dáil "at the earliest possible opportunity" and he would be making contact with the Ceann Comhairle about this.

However, Opposition TDs said it would not be good enough for Mr Donohoe to simply provide another statement and called for a questions and answers session.

On Wednesday evening, Mr Donohoe said that in 2016, the Fine Gael organisation in Dublin Central was offered assistance with his re-election campaign, erecting and removing posters which he understood was on a voluntary basis.

He said the work was carried out on four dates during the campaign period, before and after polling day with six people involved.

"Neither myself nor anyone involved in my campaign team paid the people concerned, nor was I, at that time, aware they had been paid. For that reason, no cost was attributed to this support on the election expense form submitted to Sipo, following that election."

Mr Donohoe told the Dáil that in December, in light of a complaint made to Sipo he undertook a full review of the campaign in recent weeks.

"During the course of the review, I was made aware that the individuals concerned had been paid for their help in the 2016 campaign. I was not aware before this time of any payment having been made," Mr Donohoe said, telling the Dáil that the total payment to the people involved was €1,100.

The Minister said he was not aware during the election campaign of the use of a company van but became aware of an allegation in 2017 that a company vehicle had been used during the campaign.

"In retrospect, I should have amended my election expenses form at that time to the value of €140 to take account of the commercial value of a vehicle for the hours used. This was a mistake on my part, and I acknowledge and apologise for that error."