People who lure children into life of crime face five years' jail 

People who lure and groom children into a life of crime will face five years in prison under new laws.

Justice Minister Simon Harris will on Wednesday seek Cabinet approval for the new bill, which aims to stop criminal gangs from exploiting children to commit crimes.

Around 1,000 children under the age of 17 are constantly at risk of being recruited and used by criminal networks across the country according to a national survey of Garda juvenile-liaison officers that was carried out in 2020.

A separate 2019 study of drug dealing and organised crime in Dublin's south inner city found that children as young as 12 were being lured into gangs.

Mr Harris is concerned that children and teenagers are being deceived by criminal networks into believing crime can bring wealth, bling, and a party lifestyle but in reality it brings debts and fear.

The Criminal Justice (Engagement of Children in Criminal Activity) Bill 2023, will give An Garda Síochána the power to intervene locally to prevent offences taking place.

For the first time, specific offences will be created in cases where an adult compels, coerces, induces, or invites a child to engage in criminal activity.

These additional powers will be on top of the provisions in current law where an adult who causes or uses a child to commit a crime can generally be found guilty as the principal offender — meaning they can be punished as though they committed the crime themselves.

The new law will specifically recognise the harm done to a child by drawing them into a world of criminality.

The bill also follows through on commitments in Helen McEntee’s plans to break the link between gangs and the children they try to recruit into crime, and Mr Harris intends to enact the legislation by the summer.

It is also part of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s drive to tackle child poverty and disadvantage and his ambition to make Ireland the best country in Europe in which to be a child.