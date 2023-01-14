Violent crime on the rise in Cork during 2022

Violent crime increased in Cork in 2022, with assault, rape, and theft generally rising across the city and county.

However, the reopening of society after Covid last year distorted trends, as lockdowns suppressed many crimes in 2021, so comparisons in 2023 would point to more accurate increases or decreases, said Chief Superintendent Thomas Myers.

Crime statistics for January to December 2022 were given at Cork County Council's Joint Policing Committee, where statistics were compared to 2021's figures.

Assaults causing harm rose to 286 cases in 2022 from 251 in 2021 in Cork City, while minor assaults rose to 950 from 749 the previous year.

Assaults also increased in Cork North, rising to 152 cases of assault causing harm in 2022 from 105 the previous year, and 413 minor assaults rising from 359.

In Cork West, assaults causing harm remained static at 53 in both 2022 and 2021, but minor assaults increased to 262 from 200.

Sex crime numbers

The number of rape cases rose by one case to 48 incidents in 2022 in Cork City, while sexual assaults stayed static at 116 cases.

But rape offences jumped to 38 cases from 19 the previous year in Cork North, while sexual assaults rose less sharply to 56 from 53 in 2021.

In Cork West, rape offences fell from 25 cases in 2021 to 12 cases in 2022. Sexual assaults also fell in this garda division from 40 incidents in 2021 to 37 incidents in 2022.

Chief Supt Myers said that many of the reported rape offences were historic, and that an increase in rape reports can also indicate that more people are coming forward and trusting the specialist Protective Services Unit, rather than reflecting an actual increase in rape in society.

Drug offences

In Cork City, the number of drug offences fell, but Chief Supt Myers said that the quantities seized remained similar to the previous year.

A shortage of drugs on the market constricted supply for some time, but when it became available again people bought in bulk, he said.

Targeting dealers higher up the criminal ladder was a focus for gardaí and the force would continue this in 2023, he said.

Domestic abuse reports increased by 18% in Cork City; by 13% in Cork North and by 4% in Cork West.

Arson, criminal damage, and drunkenness offences also rose slightly, while public order offences fell slightly in Cork City, and property crime almost doubled in Cork City.

But plans to intercept criminal gangs travelling down from Dublin to burgle houses in Cork had been working well, Chief Spt Myers said, and burglary statistics were "fairly static".

An increase in theft from shops and theft of property could be explained by the reopening of shops and the nighttime economy after Covid, he added.

Community-based policing 'lacking'

Local Fine Gael councillor Paul Murtagh said that the crime statistics were stark, however.

"Minor assaults are up; assaults causing harm are up; domestic abuse is up; violent and sexual crime is up; robbery, drink, and drug offences are up — the night-time economy being the major factor," he said.

"I see from my own work in the city that drugs are rampant. I think drugs are a major contributory factor to the increase in a lot of these crimes.

"Community-based policing is lacking, and I would like to see more guards employed and stationed back in communities."