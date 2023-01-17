I will not be intimidated by far-right, says TD Gino Kenny

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny says he "will not be intimidated" by members of Ireland's far-right who have threatened to come to his home.
Mr Kenny was involved in a confrontation with an anti-refugee protester last week in a scene that was live-streamed on social media.
The Dublin Mid-West TD joined a counter-demonstration after a number of people protested at a temporary centre in Clondalkin.
During the protest, videos show Mr Kenny being called "dirt" and a "traitor to the Irish people".
Since then, Mr Kenny has been frequently mentioned in far-right and anti-refugee social media chats.
In a statement, Mr Kenny said that his home has been threatened, and lies have been spread about him.
"On Thursday I attended a counter-protest to those who are protesting outside a temporary centre for international protection applicants in Clondalkin," he said.
"It is sinister, and it needs to be called out. The far-right function on fear and intimidation — they target asylum seekers where they live, they spread lies, and threaten anyone who stands up to them.
"I will not be intimidated. I will continue to challenge the hatred of the far-right and I encourage those in my community and across the island to do the same."
The protest in Clondalkin was one of a number of sparsely-attended anti-refugee protests around the country in what was billed as a "day of action" by organisers.
Residents at the Clondalkin centre had been warned to stay off the streets during the protest.