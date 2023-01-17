I will not be intimidated by far-right, says TD Gino Kenny

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny says he "will not be intimidated" by members of Ireland's far-right who have threatened to come to his home.

Mr Kenny was involved in a confrontation with an anti-refugee protester last week in a scene that was live-streamed on social media.

The Dublin Mid-West TD joined a counter-demonstration after a number of people protested at a temporary centre in Clondalkin.

During the protest, videos show Mr Kenny being called "dirt" and a "traitor to the Irish people".

Since then, Mr Kenny has been frequently mentioned in far-right and anti-refugee social media chats.

In a statement, Mr Kenny said that his home has been threatened, and lies have been spread about him.

"On Thursday I attended a counter-protest to those who are protesting outside a temporary centre for international protection applicants in Clondalkin," he said.

Since then, the far-right has been targeting me and my family. They've spread lies about me and threatened to come to my home.

"It is sinister, and it needs to be called out. The far-right function on fear and intimidation — they target asylum seekers where they live, they spread lies, and threaten anyone who stands up to them.

"I will not be intimidated. I will continue to challenge the hatred of the far-right and I encourage those in my community and across the island to do the same."

The protest in Clondalkin was one of a number of sparsely-attended anti-refugee protests around the country in what was billed as a "day of action" by organisers.

Residents at the Clondalkin centre had been warned to stay off the streets during the protest.