Martin says Government doesn't have transparency issues after Damien English resignation

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said the Government does not have an issue with transparency after Fine Gael TD Damien English resigned as a junior minister over a failure to properly declare a property interest.

Mr Martin also said he did not believe Mr English should resign as a TD saying, “I’m not as vindictive as that,” adding “we need perspective in life.”

Mr English said on Thursday he informed the Taoiseach last night of his decision to resign as Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Referring to an article on the Ditch website, he said questions were raised about his planning application from 14 years ago.

“I reviewed this application, made in 2008, and it is clear to me that I failed to inform Meath County Council about ownership of my house in Castlemartin. This was wrong, not up to the standard required and I apologise for doing so,” he said in a statement.

When asked if the Government had an issue with transparency, Mr Martin said it did not and that the issue that has arisen with Mr English happened 14 years ago, long before the current Government was formed.

Micheál Martin said it is a “personally difficult” decision taken by the Meath TD and praised him for being a good minister of state at the Department of Enterprise. Picture:RollingNews.ie

However, Mr Martin said there is an obligation on politicians to declare such matters that have arisen in the case of Mr English.

He said it will be a difficult day for Mr English and his family following his decision to resign.

The Tanáiste said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar contacted him late last night to inform him of Mr English’s decision to resign as junior minister.

Mr Martin said it is his understanding that Mr English took the decision himself to resign.