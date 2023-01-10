Zelenskyy thanks Varadkar for freezing Russian assets in first call between leaders 

Leo Varadkar has held his first phone call as Taoiseach with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 18:18
Ciara Phelan Political Correspondent

Leo Varadkar has held his first phone call as Taoiseach with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Zelenskyy said he thanked Mr Varadkar for freezing Russian assets.

Ireland has frozen billions of euro worth of Russian assets under sanctions aimed at financially crippling top officials, businessmen, and politicians linked to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

In their exchange on Tuesday, Mr Zelenskyy said he also spoke with Mr Varadkar about Ukraine’s energy system which has seen Russian strikes wipe-out critical energy infrastructure leaving Ukrainians without power.

He also said he invited Ireland to join the implementation of the Peace Formula, something he outlined to the UN General Assembly last September.

Addressing heads of State, he outlined a peace formula that punishes aggression, protects life, restores security and territorial integrity, guarantees security, and highlights the importance of determination.

Mr Varadkar also spoke with the Ukrainian president about post-war recovery and rebuilding Ukraine.

#Ukraine
<p>The State's plan, Housing for All, currently has a target of producing on average 33,000 homes a year, but can ramp up to 40,000. File picture</p>

