Ryan wanted 'unattainable' cuts to agriculture emissions, says McConalogue

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said Green Party leader Eamon Ryan wanted “unattainable” reductions in agriculture, which led to “battles and arguments” between the pair in recent months.

Revealing the scale of his “battles and arguments” with Mr Ryan over the setting of carbon emission targets in the Climate Action Plan, Mr McConalogue said he did not want farmers to be unfairly lumbered with an unachievable target.

Mr McConalogue, in an interview with the Irish Examiner, said Mr Ryan and his officials were seeking a reduction in agriculture emissions of up to 30% which he found “unattainable” and this led to conflict behind the scenes.

Mr McConalogue and his officials were pushing for a reduction of 22% and sources have indicated the stand-off was “fractious” and “tense”.

Ultimately, agreement was reached at 25% reductions, which Mr McConalogue felt was achievable.

“The setting of the target of 25% was where the most disagreement was. I was very insistent that we had a target which could be delivered upon. We had different views on what could be delivered,” Mr McConalogue said.

“The range was 22% to 30% and both of us were at different ends of that range. That was the key, the big one [disagreement]. I was determined that we ensure we deliver on emissions but I did not want agriculture left with a target that was unattainable,” he added.

'Very respectful' relationship

In making his comments, Mr McConalogue stressed he had as “very respectful” relationship with Mr Ryan, despite their very differing views of the world.

“I have a very respectful relationship with Eamon, we have different views on many things but we also have common objectives as well. We have reached common positions in relation to climate action and supporting family farm incomes in the process,” he said.

“There has been good trust between the three parties and I have found from my own engagements. I have had my battles and my arguments with Eamon, but respect has always been strong and the outcome has been positive,” he said.

Key to his concerns was that agriculture and food as a sector are not a separate to other parts of the economy as they once were, meaning every percentage reduction has a significant impact across the country.

Mr McConalogue said having two junior agriculture ministers from the other coalition parties — Fine Gael’s Martin Heydon and the Green Party’s Pippa Hackett — has made a big difference in avoiding conflict.

He dismissed attempts by some rural independent TDs to paint Mr Ryan as a “bogeyman” toward rural Ireland.

“It is easy for the opposition to caricature people. There, of course, are battles and often they will be accentuated by the opposition,” he said.

It emerged last month that almost a quarter of the measures in the Government’s Climate Action Plan have been delayed, according to the latest update on Ireland’s attempts to tackle climate change.

Coalition leaders said efforts must be accelerated after the latest update showed that targets for 23% of the actions due for completion by the end of September were missed.

Delayed “high-impact” measures include developing plans for managing the environmental footprint of the beef and dairy sectors and the rollout of a strategy to increase uptake of electric vehicles.

A Government statement said 77 per cent of measures were implemented, but it added there was a need to overcome delays: “not least against the backdrop of severe climate change impacts witnessed” in the third quarter of this year.