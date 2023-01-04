Mica delays are 'excruciating', says McConalogue

'For people who are waiting on answers it is massively frustrating and very stressful,' minister says
Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said mica has been a 'monster of an issue' for families affected by the defective blocks.

Wed, 04 Jan, 2023
Daniel McConnell

Agriculture Minister and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue has hit out at “excruciating” delays to the mica redress scheme, which he described as “massively frustrating”.

Mr McConalogue said mica has been a “monster of an issue” for the families affected and added it had been “excruciating for me as a politician to get clarity” on work commencing.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Mr McConalogue said it has been a trying time for the homeowners.

Defective blocks used in the construction of houses. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Defective blocks used in the construction of houses.

“For people who are waiting on answers it is massively frustrating and very stressful. There were delays over the course of the year because of other sulphurs emerging which meant people who had applied over a year ago having to wait,” he said.

But he insisted the Government has made progress over the autumn. 

“People are now getting decisions every week. We have about 20 houses fixed and a further 40 under construction,” he added.

He rejected rumours that he threatened to resign his post due to those delays before the summer break, saying he was backed by then Taoiseach Micheál Martin who he said “got it”.

“I have always had strong support from the Taoiseach and from the Minister for Housing on this and they have always been receptive to what I have been pushing. Thankfully it was never at the stage where that (his resignation) was an issue,” he said.

Mr McConalogue also told the Irish Examiner he will be “pushing” for Micheál Martin to remain as party leader at the next general election. 

Up to 2,000 legal actions over mica defects may come before High Court by end of year

