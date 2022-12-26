Micheál Martin calls for extension of working week for TDs at Dáil

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has called for major reforms of the Dáil which would see TDs sit for four days a week with less time given to the Opposition to question the Taoiseach.

Mr Martin has said too much time is currently devoted to questions, debates, and statements and believes one day a week should be dedicated to the scrutiny of new laws during what would be an extended working week for politicians.

Mr Martin said he is in favour of sitting four days a week as the work should not be "concertinaed" into two-and-a-half days as is currently the case.

Arguing in favour of more time to legislate, he said: "Our Taoiseach of the day is questioned more than any other prime minister in Europe, no other prime minister in Europe is two days a week in the Chamber.

"I think we should have legislative days. We tried that before, [former minister] Noel Dempsey tried that about a decade ago. Personally, I liked it, it meant you had a more exclusive focus on legislation. Even individual deputies were allowed to bring in bills," he said.

Earlier this year, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl revealed that plans for a second Dáil chamber were under “very active, ongoing investigation” as part of a range of proposals to make the working week more family-friendly for politicians.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said having two simultaneous chamber sittings would mean staff could finish each evening at around 7pm or 8pm instead of the early hours of the morning as frequently happens on sitting days.

However, in an interview with the Irish Examiner Mr Martin said he is "not convinced" that having two Dáil chambers — one to hold debates and the other to examine legislation — would work.

"Certainly the balance has to be right between it becoming just exclusively a debating chamber rather than a legislative chamber, because we do need to give more time to scrutinise legislation," he said.

He said setting aside a day each week to the examination of proposed laws would provide backbench TDs with "more room" to bring forward their own legislation as currently the system is set up to be "more political".

"At the moment, the backbenchers of the larger political parties are disadvantaged because if you form a group of five or six you get far greater rights than TDs in the main parties, the balance is a bit skewed there. So that needs to be looked at," said Mr Martin.

He added that politicians in Ireland can feel pressure to attend functions and events in their constituency, which can also have knock-on impacts on the work that is carried out in Leinster House.

"It's how you manage your time and to make sure we keep the focus on the policy piece. There is a bit of work needed on that and people need to reflect on that from time to time.

"Basically, when you're a minister and when you're in government, I think you have to be more focused on policy and delivery. I actually enjoy meeting people so it's not a chore, I enjoy going out and engaging with people.

"Ireland is small and in a way it keeps people rooted and in contact, but because we've multi-seat PR, it does lend to a lot of competition internally within the constituencies and it does mean that you have a very long week."