'An honour of a lifetime': Micheál Martin to resign as Taoiseach in historic reshuffle 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has arrived at Áras An Uachtaráin with his wife Mary to tender his resignation to President Michael D Higgins.

He was greeted by the Secretary General of the Office of the President Orla O'Hanrahan.

Leo Varadkar is set to replace Mr Martin following a Dáil vote later on Saturday.

A rotation of the role of Taoiseach has never happened before in Irish politics, however it was agreed in the Programme for Government in 2020 that Martin and Varadkar would switch halfway through the term.

In a video posted on social media on Saturday, Mr Martin said it has been “an honour of a lifetime” to serve as Taoiseach.

He thanked the public across the country for their “courtesy and kindness” when meeting people on his engagements.

Mr Martin posted the video just minutes before he made his way to Áras an Uachtaráin to tender his resignation to President Michael D Higgins.

He said he is looking forward to the second phase of the Government, adding “we’ve done a lot in the first phase, but we still have a lot to do”.

“It’s been an honour of a lifetime to serve you in my capacity as Taoiseach,” he said.

Timeline

Once Mr Martin has paid a visit to President Higgins this morning at around 9.30am, Dáil proceedings are expected to begin at 10.30am when Mr Martin will announce that he has submitted his resignation.

The Dáil is expected to vote to nominate Mr Varadkar as Taoiseach before 1pm.

Mr Varadkar is expected to tell the Dáil that his mission will be to provide hope and housing, economic opportunity and a fair start for all.

A vote roll call will be held to determine the next Taoiseach before the Dáil is suspended for four hours.

The Fine Gael leader will then travel to Arás an Uachtarain at lunchtime before returning to Government buildings to begin the task of appointing the Cabinet.

Reshuffle

There are no major changes expected in the Cabinet reshuffle and it’s expected Mr Martin will take up the Foreign Affairs and Defence brief, meaning Fine Gael Simon Coveney will likely take up the Cabinet portfolio for Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Michael McGrath will become Minister for Finance, with Paschal Donohoe moving to Public Expenditure and Reform.

As reported in today's Irish Examiner, Hildegarde Naughten, who is the current Fine Gael super junior minister with a seat at Cabinet looks set to be appointed the new Government Chief Whip, replacing Fianna Fáil’s Jack Chambers.

Stephen Donnelly and junior minister Josepha Madigan look set to be spared the axe in today’s historic reshuffle.