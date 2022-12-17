Daniel McConnell: Can Varadkar find the right formula for success?

Late in 2017, then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had just emerged from a committee room deep in the bowels of Leinster House.

We said hello and began chatting about how he was getting on in the top job in Irish politics.

“Need more bandwidth,” was his slightly cryptic but very Varadkar-style response.

It was his way of illustrating just how all-encompassing the job of Taoiseach is.

The buck literally stops with you on everything so, as leader, you have to be across everything.

I asked him had he not figured out a way to kill off the knucklehead stuff.

“Impossible to do, as what happens if stuff then erupts,” he said wryly as we mounted the steps together up from the committee rooms.

To make it to the position of Taoiseach is a feat achieved by a rare select group of men and it is the pinnacle of an Irish politician’s career.

So, to return to that office is no mean feat and for Leo Varadkar, his elevation today again to the position of Taoiseach, on a personal level, is remarkable.

Even more so when you consider he and his party lost the general election in 2020 but yet still found themselves back in Government.

Now that his two-and-a-half-year inconvenience of enduring being Tánaiste to once again be Taoiseach is over, Varadkar resumes his premiership a far more battle-hardened, scar-laden leader who is a long way from the rookie who replaced the by then very-jaded Enda Kenny five years ago.

Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar at the 100th anniversary of the death of Michael Collins in Béal na Bláth earlier this year. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

As it is his second time, the enormity of what is before him should not be such a surprise.

The return of Varadkar to the top office in replace of Micheál Martin despite being leader of the third largest party is also significant in the context of this historic coalition.

That is not to suggest, as many electoral illiterates on the left like to, that there is something illegitimate about the arrangement which has seen Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil coalesce with the Green Party to form a majority government.

The bogus argument that Sinn Féin won the election and they have been denied by some sleight of hand still continues despite the utter fallacy of it all.

The truth is, under our system, we the people elect a parliament in Dáil Éireann and then it is for the Dáil as the people’s assembly to elect a Government.

The majority Government may have desired to stymie Sinn Féin from entering power and did so legitimately by getting more than half of the members of the Dáil to vote for the coalition.

Them’s the rules as they say.

Had Sinn Féin cobbled together a majority of more than 80 TDs they would have been open to the charge of seeking to block Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Then and now The return of Varadkar as Taoiseach will be fascinating for a number of reasons. Unlike in 2017, when his party held 11 of the 15 Cabinet seats in a minority government and over half of his parliamentary party had a plum job of some sort, this time around his ability to lead an increasingly fracturing three-party coalition will be sorely tested. Now into the second half of the term with the next election season coming into view, tensions between those parties will inevitably increase, as we are seeing with Green Party unhappiness over the new Planning and Development Bill. Martin was able to quell a lot of fires by his “consensus” style of leadership, a trait Varadkar is not famed for. Also, this half of the term will see many promises made in the Programme for Government either broken or fudged due to an inability to deliver, which again will inevitably lead to tensions. Another significant difference between 2017 and now is that back then Varadkar was in full control of his party and his authority and dissention was minimal at best. Now there is a clear bank of disgruntled also-rans and discarded loyalists who he can no longer fully depend on for support and backing. They too have not been shy in increasingly speaking out against the leadership.

Maturing on the job

Varadkar’s troubles with various women in his party, the leak inquiry which dogged him for more than 18 months, plus his woeful electoral record, has bred internal resentment and criticism.

On becoming Fine Gael leader, Varadkar proved himself remarkably thin-skinned when it came to criticism and found the transition from the Taoiseach’s office to the Tánaiste’s office a “difficult and turbulent one”.

At times, he displayed a shocking inability to put a sock in it and resist making any positive announcement about himself.

Leo Varadkar leaving Dublin Castle in 2020 after attending a Cabinet meeting after he had been accused of leaking documents relating to an agreement reached between the Department of Health, the HSE, and the Irish Medical Organisation to rival organisation the National Association of General Practitioners.

However, he has matured and I think he has learned quite a bit about how to be Taoiseach from the man he replaces today.

It was noteworthy that he singled out Martin for praise in his keynote ard fheis speech in Athlone last month for his “common sense” and “decency”.

He said Taoiseach Martin had been “a good one”.

For Martin, he leaves the Taoiseach’s office with his own standing higher than it was when he entered it.

Having to endure a dogged time in his first year in office, Martin infuriated many with his very conservative and cautious handling of Covid-19 and the length of time we remained in lockdown conditions.

But it is only fair to say that many people in Ireland bought into this approach and have valued his leadership of the country, a situation reflected by the fact that he has moved from being one of the least popular leaders to the most popular political leader, according to opinion polls.

Since becoming Fianna Fáil leader, he has been forced to endure persistent mutterings and unhappiness internally and even sporadic bouts of speculation around heaves against him.

As he leaves the Taoiseach’s office, such mutterings have never been as quiet and therefore never has his position been more secure.

His choice of portfolio later today will determine for how long such hostilities remain at bay, with a move to Foreign Affairs the clearest possible signal that he will not be leading the party into the next General Election.

Given the unique status of this coalition, the Tánaiste’s office is in Government Buildings and not in a distant line department, and he will also retain his enhanced staff, making him more of a “co-Taoiseach” as Varadkar liked to see himself.

The big difference is that Martin is unlikely to engage in the kind of ‘one-upmanship’ which typified Varadkar’s stint as Tánaiste, despite the demotion.

Varadkar will know that he will not have to look over his shoulder with Martin the same way Martin did with him.

The two leaders have shown a capacity to work successfully together in trying times so far with Martin in the driving seat.

It will be up to the returning Varadkar to demonstrate he can continue that success now he is in the driving seat.