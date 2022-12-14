Ukrainians urged not to come to Ireland over Christmas due to accommodation capacity issues

Ukrainians will be urged not to come to Ireland over the Christmas period due to accommodation capacity issues at the Citywest facility, the Irish Examiner has learned.

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman and officials from his Department held a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Gerasko Larysa this morning.

She said she was informed by the Minister to spread awareness to Ukrainians that it will be difficult to be accommodated in Ireland in the week before and after Christmas.

It is understood the Ambassador will share this news via the embassy’s social media platforms later today or tomorrow.

There was a recommendation given to postpone visits to the Citywest hub until after Christmas, she said.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, she said she understands the problems with accommodation and the Government is facing major challenges.

She said she is satisfied with the Government’s response to providing shelter to the thousands of Ukrainians that have arrived here already.

“I know that the Government is facing challenges with accommodation and I’m fully aware that Ukrainians are coming to Ireland because of the cold winter and the destruction of critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

“Almost 50% of critical infrastructure was destroyed by Russians and many Ukrainians, millions, live now without electricity, water supplies.”

Speaking in recent days, Mr O’Gorman said that the Government has been "upfront" with authorities in Ukraine in terms of how “tight” the accommodation situation is in this country, "[that] we are not always in a position to provide people with accommodation on the day they arrive".

An additional 500 properties have been pledged by the public to help accommodate refugees following a renewed vacant homes call by the Government.