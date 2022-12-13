A little less serious conversation as Micheál is left all shook up by Mary Lou at last Leaders' Qs

While a sing-song almost broke out in the Dáil chamber, opposition leaders instead found themselves belting out the same old tunes.

“Here we are. This is it, our last exchange,” Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told Micheál Martin as he took his last Leader’s Questions as Taoiseach.

Independent TD Verona Murphy did remind the house his departure is more "Hasta la vista, baby,” and that he will be back next week as Tánaiste.

Ms McDonald and Mr Martin reserved their normal feisty tit-for-tat on the major issues facing the country.

The first issue up during the serious business of Leaders' Questions was Dublin Airport, which was hit by travel chaos for the second time in a few months. File picture: Leah Farrell/Rolling News

The Sinn Féin leader's approach and well wishes even took the Taoiseach by surprise as he said he thought “there was an Elvis Presley moment coming on me there, like in his song 'I Miss You' or whatever".

Despite the Cabinet reshuffle looming on Saturday, there was giddiness in the chamber as opposition TDs took the opportunity to continue the musical theme ahead of the Dáil rising for the Christmas break.

Mr Martin, who may think of Mary Lou as the 'Devil in Disguise', could be right. Perhaps she will be missing him after Christmas when Leo Varadkar steps back into the leading role. There is no 'Burning Love' there.

The Fianna Fáil leader was questioned about some of the same issues that have plagued this Government for the last two and a half years.

The lack of preparedness at Dublin Airport was up first. For the second time in a matter of months, people for different reasons, face flight cancellations.

Ms McDonald accused Transport Minister Eamon Ryan of being “asleep at the wheel again", as chaos returns to the capital’s airport due to the severe bitter cold weather and issues with de-icing.

It’s not the first time the Government has faced criticism for mayhem at the airport after staff shortages resulted in people losing out on their holidays in the summer.

Just hours before putting down a counter-motion of confidence in Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien in response to a no-motion confidence, Mr Martin was on his feet defending the Government’s plan to tackle the housing crisis.

Again Labour leader Ivana Bacik accused Mr Martin of rushing important legislation through the Dáil adding it appeared Mr O’Brien’s officials have been having “some sleepless nights" trying to get a bill through that plans to overhaul the planning system.

Ms Bacik expressed concern that the bill will not lead to the delivery of more homes, reminding him of unactivated planning permissions which fuel homelessness, soaring rents and lengthy housing waiting lists.

He was told that, as a result of this, it is proving difficult to attract teachers and nurses to the capital — an issue that has exacerbated during Mr Martin’s tenure.

“Anyone in the Government ranks who knows me knows I am all about delivery,” Mr Martin said when hit with the accusation that, as Taoiseach, he was always creating photo opportunities.

“I am a very impatient politician when it comes to moving from concept to reality and to getting things done,” Mr Martin added, stating that the Government has made progress.

In the aftermath of his final Leaders' Questions as Taoiseach, opposition TDs will say it is 'Now or Never' for this Government. Micheál Martin, though, is clear he will do it his way.