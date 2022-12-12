Irish Examiner teams up with St Vincent de Paul for Christmas charity campaign

The Irish Examiner and The Echo has joined with the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) this Christmas to raise funds for families in need.

On Saturday, December 17, the Irish Examiner and The Echo will donate 20c from every paper sold to the charity.

Furthermore, for every new subscriber that signs up to IrishExaminer.com during the month of December, €5 will be donated to SVP.

SVP South West Regional Co-ordinator Gerry Garvey said they are delighted to be working with the Examiner.

"The initiative will be of great benefit to families and individuals who otherwise might face a winter of emptiness - no food, no fuel for fire, no books for school.

"The monies raised will be used to help these people through the coming winter months."

Irish Examiner and The Echo Marketing Director Karen O’Donoghue added that the publications are delight to support SVP, "who provide invaluable and worthwhile support to people in need".

You can pick up a copy of this Saturday’s Irish Examiner at your local newsagent or you can subscribe here.

You can also donate directly to St Vincent De Paul here.