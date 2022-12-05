Paschal Donohoe re-elected for second term as President of the Eurogroup

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has been re-elected for a second term as the President of the Eurogroup.

The vote took place at Monday's Eurogroup meeting in Brussels and, as the only candidate and the incumbent Eurogroup President, Mr Donohoe was elected unanimously.

From mid-December — when there will be a Cabinet re-shuffle — Mr Donohoe will carry out his duties as President of the Eurogroup as Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform.

The next Minister for Finance, widely expected to be Michael McGrath in the re-shuffle, will represent Ireland at Eurogroup meetings. This arrangement is not without precedent — Jean Claude Juncker chaired the group while Luxembourg sent its Finance Minister to represent it.

The concession by EU ministers to allow Mr Donohoe remain in place while not being Finance Minister allowed the Government to fend off a tricky situation within the coalition, with Fianna Fáil TDs adamant that they would not countenance a situation where Mr Donohoe remained as Finance Minister. They felt that the agreed framework of the Government was that the finance role would rotate.

Speaking after his re-election, Mr Donohoe said: “I am enormously privileged that my colleagues have entrusted me with a second term working on their behalf. My first priority is to deliver tangible results from our policy coordination to allow us to overcome the challenges that we are facing, and to pursue the great opportunities that await the euro and the people of Europe.”

In line with the usual practice for the President of the Eurogroup, Mr Donohoe was also elected as the Chair of the ESM Board of Governors. The new term will start on 13 January 2023.

Having announced his candidacy last month, Mr Donohoe’s bid for re-election was always likely to be unopposed as he has proven a popular President both at a political and official level.

Mr Donohoe last month strongly denied speculation that he is on the hunt for a job outside of the Government, saying that he is “far more worried and far more concerned” about protecting jobs, the economy and living standards than any rumours in relation to him moving to a job potentially in Europe or the private sector.