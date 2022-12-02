Reopening of Irish embassy in Iran 'may go ahead next year', says Coveney

The reopening of an Irish embassy in Iran “may go ahead next year,” but Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is keeping the decision under review.

It comes after a number of his Fine Gael colleagues, including former foreign affairs minister Charlie Flanagan have been highly critical of the plan.

Mr Coveney has said the reopening of the embassy in Tehran is not a reward, and it is important to have embassies in countries that did not share our values.

"Embassies are not just about rewarding countries that you're friendly with and you share the same policy positions with, embassies are also important when you have a strong difference of opinion with a country so that you can have those blunt conversations. That's how diplomacy works. It's not always easy," he said.

Mr Flanagan along with Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan and Senators Regina Doherty and Mary Seerey Kearney wrote to him on Tuesday asking for the decision to be reversed.

The issue has also been raised at a number of parliamentary party meetings in recent weeks.

Mr Coveney said: "We made a government decision on this last year that we would proceed with caution in terms of reestablishing a direct diplomatic link with with Iran out of Tehran."

He said a diplomatic presence has been established in the German Embassy ahead of the reopening of the embassy in 2023.

"But obviously, we will, as ever when we're opening embassies and investing in a diplomatic footprint abroad, we will follow closely, both security and political developments.

"The relationship with Iran at the moment is a is a difficult one, because of the Iranian government's approach to their own people in terms of protests, and of course, more recently, as a supply of weapons to Russia that are being used to target civilians."

Mr Coveney also said that discussions on Brexit were in “a better state” than they have been for a long time, but that there had not been a breakthrough.

“We’re in a good space now in terms of language,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. A deal could be in place within weeks, not months, he added.

Neither side was putting pressure on the other with public comments, said Mr Coveney. There were technical issues which were being discussed and the EU had shown great generosity and willingness to resolve issues. It was up to the UK now to show the same willingness.

Once an agreement was reached it would mean stability for Northern Ireland, which had been missing “for a few years”. The absence of an Executive had meant that there was no local decision making.

Everybody in Northern Ireland recognised that in an ideal world there would be a devolved government making decisions without having to rely on lobbying the government in Westminster to do that.

Mr Coveney said he hoped the outstanding issues could be resolved “once and for all” so that Northern Ireland could move on.