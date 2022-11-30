Ireland launches roadmap in bid to reduce food waste by 50% before 2030

The Government has launched a new roadmap which outlines the necessary steps required in order to dramatically reduce Ireland's food waste by 2030.

The guidelines, launched by Minister of State Ossian Smyth in association with FoodCloud, indicate the actions that can be taken in the next three years which will set Ireland on track to reduce food waste by 50% by the start of the next decade.

Reducing the amount of overall food waste in Ireland will have a significant impact on the carbon emissions produced, allowing the country to meet overall targets for emissions reduction.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that Ireland generated about 770,316 tonnes of food waste in 2020 alone.

The biggest producer of this food waste were households, accounting for 31% of this total, closely followed by the food and beverage manufacturing and processing sector, which accounted for an estimated 29% of all food waste produced.

The remainder of food waste came from restaurants and food service, accounting for 23%, followed by primary production accounting for 9% and retail and other distribution of food which took up 8% of all recorded food waste.

Ireland aims to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030 to stay in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Speaking at today’s launch, Mr Smyth said that addressing the issue of food waste was “one of the key steps we can all take to help combat climate change”.

“Everyone along the food chain, from producers to consumers, can play a role in preventing food waste in the first place, and then dealing with excess food that might occur in a more sustainable way than just throwing it away as the first and only option,” Minister Smyth added.

This national food waste roadmap aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 12.3 which aims to halve global food waste at the retail and consumer levels and reduce food losses by 2030.

Agriculture and Food Minister Charlie McConalogue called today's launch “an important strategy to help all stakeholders in the agri-food sector” in allowing them to tackle “one of the greatest challenges of our time” i.e.. food waste.

“If we can address food waste effectively, there are significant health as well as climate benefits,” he said.

“My department looks forward to working collaboratively with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications and other key stakeholders on reducing food waste and food loss through implementation of this roadmap.”