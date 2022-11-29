Cabinet reshuffle: Anne Rabbitte lobbying for  refugee integration role

A Fianna Fáil minister is actively lobbying to be moved in the upcoming reshuffle to assist Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman with the refugee accommodation crisis.

Discussions on December's Cabinet reshuffle — which will see Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar switch positions — are due to get underway in the coming days.

It is understood that Anne Rabbitte, currently Minister of State for Disabilities, has directly expressed an appetite to take up a newly-formed position in the Department of Children which would see her take on responsibility for integration.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has already suggested that the workload of Mr O'Gorman — who has responsibility for everything from childcare, to the Mother and Baby Homes legacy, direct provision, and the emergency response to the war in Ukraine — must be reduced.

Housing supports

While it is unlikely that any responsibilities will be moved out of the Department of Children, it is now understood that appointing a specific junior minister who would take charge of providing housing and other supports to those fleeing the war in Ukraine is under consideration.

Ms Rabbitte travelled to Romania, which borders Ukraine, as part of the Government's St Patrick's Day itinerary and afterwards highlighted the need for more dedicated resources at Government level to the crisis.

She has already made representations to a number of the Taoiseach's key advisers on taking up a role in the Department of Children.

However, one senior Government source said the number of ministers of state has already been "maxed out" and so a new appointment would mean axing another role.

"If there was the minister of state for integration, what minister of state's responsibilities would we delete because we can't add?"

Agriculture role

Meanwhile, speculation is mounting that Heather Humphreys could be appointed Minister for Agriculture in the forthcoming reshuffle.

While Ms Humphreys is keen to retain both the Social Protection and the Rural Affairs portfolio, it is likely that Fianna Fáil will want to take the Department of Rural and Community Development.

This would mean that the Agriculture portfolio would likely go back to Fine Gael. While Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is understood to want to return to Agriculture, those in his party believe it will instead be given to Ms Humphreys.

Asked about the reshuffle, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalgoue said he has made it clear that he would like to remain in his brief in the reshuffle.

He said the Taoiseach is “very much aware” that he would like to remain on as Minister for Agriculture and said it has been an honour to lead at a time of challenge, change, and opportunity for the sector and he’d “love to continue to do that".

When asked how he feels about the possibility of Fine Gael wanting to take his portfolio, he said that was news to him and would not be drawn on whether he spoke directly to Mr Martin about wanting to stay in his current position.

Meanwhile, speculation is mounting that Government chief whip Jack Chambers could be appointed to Cabinet while Fine Gael's Brendan Griffin is being touted to take over Mr Chambers' current role.