Cabinet to discuss reducing workload of Equalities Minister Roderic O'Gorman

Reducing the workload of Equalities Minister Roderic O’Gorman will be a part of this week’s Cabinet reshuffle discussions between the three leaders in government, Eamon Ryan has said.

Mr O’Gorman is increasingly seen as being overloaded given the scale of the influx of people from Ukraine this year.

The Cabinet reshuffle on December 17 has been identified as the opportunity to reallocate ministerial responsibilities.

“Yes, I think we should look at that as part of this midpoint in the life cycle of government to learn from what we’ve done and to go further and do more and do differently,” Mr Ryan said.

“Myself, the Taoiseach, and the Tánaiste will be meeting next week to discuss the next phase of the government and all of this will be looked at,” he said.

He also appeared to once again commit to a goal of up to 1m electric cars on Irish roads by 2030, despite there only being 67,000 at present.

This is just a week after he said that target was not going to be met.

Mr Ryan told both Newstalk and RTÉ that Ireland is on course to have 950,000 electric cars on the road.

He also said the Government will be launching a new €100m strategy to build up the number of electric charging points across the State.

On Newstalk, Mr Ryan accepted there are difficulties in cities including Dublin and Cork where access to charging points is limited but did suggest that people will prefer to walk 10 minutes in the rain to charge their car than have a diesel or petrol car outside their house.

On the issue of housing, Mr Ryan said he would not “rule out” the idea of giving tax breaks to developers in order to improve the delivery of homes, particularly social and affordable homes.

“I wouldn’t rule out any option because we have to look at a whole range of measures,” he said.

“But one of the measures we’ll introduce next year as well as any potential tax break is a stick on developers and that will be a tax on undeveloped zoned land.”

Mr Ryan said this is the first time landowners are being told they can’t store and stack up land to let it appreciate.