Slowdown in housing construction 'a matter of concern', says Varadkar

A slowdown in the number of houses beginning the construction phase across the country has been described as “a matter of concern” by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Speaking on the eve of his party’s ard fheis in Athlone, Mr Varadkar noted the fallback in housing starts in recent months.

The Department of Housing has published the latest data on how many homes were commenced in October, showing a decline of 14% year-on-year.

What we have seen the last few months is a fallback, and that is a matter of concern,” said Mr Varadkar.

“This year, we will build somewhere between 25,000 and 28,000 new homes. That's the highest in over a decade.”

He said the slowdown is driven by the high cost and non-availability of building materials, such as concrete, steel, and timber.

“What we have to do as a Government now is try to find ways to mitigate against that,” he said.

There are planning applications granted for 70,000 new homes and apartments, he said.

Mr Varadkar accepted that, at present, the cost of materials and the unpredictability around interest rates are making it unviable for some developers to start new projects.

“Some builders are finding it not viable to build,” he said.

We need to work out how Government interventions might make the viability equation change to balance it back in favour of construction again."

Dying with dignity issue

Mr Varadkar and Justice Minister Helen McEntee also confirmed their intention to progress a special committee to address the issue of dying with dignity early in the new year.

The late cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan had backed calls for people to be allowed to end their own lives in cases where they had a terminal illness.

Irish cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan.

Ms McEntee said she “wants the issue dealt with”, and said a special Oireachtas committee is the appropriate vehicle to progress the issue.

Mr Varadkar said the original proposal for a special committee was the right one.

“I think that's now accepted across the Dáil,” he said.

Complicated issues like this do need to be teased out."

Dáil rules mean there is a limit to how many special committees can run at any one time.

“With the committees on surrogacy and gender equality finishing up, now there's an opportunity to establish that,” he said.

"If we don't get it done by the Christmas recess, we should certainly have it up and running in the first session of next year. And that will be our intention."

A previous attempt by Ms McEntee to establish a special committee was rejected by the Dáil after Opposition TDs voiced concern.

The Dying With Dignity Bill was initially proposed by former Independent TD John Halligan and was then re-introduced by People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny.