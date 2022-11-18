Foley: Response to Spiritan school abuse scandal will be 'survivor-led' 

The response to the Spirtan school abuse scandal will be “survivor-led” and will not impede on the current garda investigation into the order, according to the Education Minister.

However, Norma Foley stopped short of voicing her support for a full inquiry into the scale of abuse across all schools.

Ms Foley was speaking in Killarney ahead of an appearance at the Irish Principal Participation Network (IPPN) annual conference.

This week, the Spiritan Congregation said it is willing to take part in an independent inquiry into the abuse and its handling of it.

The order apologised to all victims for the “cruel and indefensible” abuse they suffered, as well as for failing to take action which would have prevented further children from being abused.

Government response

On Friday, Ms Foley told reporters that the Government’s response will take place in the “shortest time possible” but that any actions taken will not impact the current garda inquiry into the order that is now up and running.

“We are taking the space now to see what is the most optimal, the most effective action that can be taken without interfering with the garda inquiry," she said, adding they are also ensuring time is given to hear what survivors wish for and how they wish for things to proceed.

“I do want to acknowledge the extraordinary trauma that has been visited upon so many individuals, young people, now adults, and their families and indeed, and their wider communities.

“The Taoiseach has been very clear that we will be as Government proactive in the space, that we will take necessary measures.

“We must be very sure that those measures will not impact on garda inquiries because it is hugely important that the full rigour of the law is visited upon those who have perpetrated any crimes against children and young people.

“The Government is currently looking at what opportunities are there, how best to proceed but Government is equally clear that it will be survivor-led, that the thoughts, the experiences and the wishes of survivors will be very much to the fore here.

“There is a body of work to be done now and we must ensure that the body of work will not negatively impact the very important work of An Garda Siochana.”

Calls for full public inquiry

The revelations of abuse at Blackrock College and schools run by the order in recent weeks have prompted calls for a full public inquiry, with some saying this should encompass all schools in the State.

The Department of Education operates a redress scheme for victims of abuse in schools prior to 1992.

However, a full independent public inquiry into the scale of abuse in schools has never been launched.

Seventy witnesses reported sexual, physical or emotional abuse at different schools to the landmark Commission to Investigate Child Abuse (CICA), also known as the Ryan Report, published in 2009.

The focus of the report was residential institutions.

Last week, it emerged that at least 233 men have made allegations of abuse against 77 Irish priests from the Spiritans in ministries throughout Ireland and overseas.

Many survivors of abuse in schools have been left to take cases through the civil courts against the Department of Education, their abusers and their former school’s patrons.