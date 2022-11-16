Ireland's bid to host Euro 2028 formally submitted

A Government statement said that the five-country bid between Ireland and Britain was formally handed to UEFA this morning. Picture: Inpho

Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 12:33
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Ireland's bid to host the 2028 European Championships football tournament has been formally submitted.

A Government statement said that the five-nation bid between Ireland and Britain was formally handed to UEFA this morning.

The statement said that the Government "recognises the scale of opportunity jointly hosting Euro 2028 represents". 

It said that the bid partners are working on "delivering a bold and compelling bid" in line with the timelines set by UEFA, with a decision due in September 2023. It added that it is "too early" to say how many games Ireland could host, but sources said that it could be as many as seven.

There is no guarantee that Ireland would qualify automatically and the only stadiums included in the bid are Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium.

The Government statement added that ministers are "confident that we can stage a successful Euros that will be a great football celebration for fans and teams".

Sports Minister Catherine Martin said that the Government is supporting the bid, which it believes can bring in €361m in profit for the hospitality sector.

"The Government has agreed to support the Football Association of Ireland and the joint bid of Ireland and the UK with their submission of the preliminary bid dossier for UEFA Euro 2028. 

Croke Park (pictured) and the Aviva Stadium are the only Irish stadiums that will be used in the five-nation bid. Picture: Sportsfile
"My officials will continue their examination of the costs and benefits of hosting the tournament through the next phase of the process and prior to any decision in relation to supporting a final bid in April 2023. This tournament has the potential to deliver many benefits, particularly to Ireland’s recovering tourism sector.” 

 Junior Sports Minister Jack Chambers said that holding the tournament would help grow the sport in Ireland.

“I am delighted to confirm Government support for this preliminary bid for Euro 2028. I am confident we would be able to host a fantastic tournament for football fans which would place Ireland on the world stage and attract tens of thousands of visitors to our shores. 

"Hosting Euro 2028 would also be a huge boost for football in this country with increased participation and would leave a lasting legacy to develop the game further, as well as strengthening ties with our partners north-south and east-west. 

"We now look forward to engaging with UEFA in the next phase of the bid process and will continue to work with our football and government partners to develop our hosting proposal further over the coming months."

