Sinn Féin blames staff shortage for delays in renewable energy planning applications

Mr O’Rourke said the climate and marine wing of An Bord Pleanála is “brutally resourced” and called for a tripling of staff within this section.
“There are statutory timelines — 18 weeks for a planning application, 18 weeks or judicial review — they’re all well over 60 weeks now,” he said. “The real thing that people in the sector, whether it’s onshore wind, offshore wind, or solar, they’re saying it’s just the absolute uncertainty that is the issue.”
Along with a significant ramping up of staff to deal with planning decisions, Mr O’Rourke said a €700m investment is needed to develop three ports around the country to allow for the construction of offshore windfarms.
In addition, the party is calling for a decoupling of the energy sector that would see the link between gas and electricity prices on the wholesale market broken.
Pointing to the high prices paid by households compared to other countries in Europe, the policy document calls for a high-level cross-Government taskforce to be established to bring forward recommendations on how to lower the price of producing renewable energy here, to bring Ireland into line with European norms.
The party wants legislation to give the CRU power to regulate standing charges, to ensure that network charges are structured more progressively and in a manner which distributes the cost burden fairly.
In its document, the party states: “Sinn Féin would expand the role of general taxation to fund a more ambitious, democratic and diverse renewable energy system.
"We would allow for general taxation to supplement the funding that comes from the PSO levy to finance a more ambitious renewables programme.