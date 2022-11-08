Elaine Loughlin: Sinn Féin hints at plan for Irish energy independence

The proposals also included the establishment of a new just transition commission and increasing the Just Transition fund at a cost of €11.8m.
- The last eight years are on track to be the warmest on record, while the rise in sea levels has doubled in the last 30 years. In this context, all eyes will be on what sort of agreement world leaders can hammer out at the COP27 event this week.
- The Foreign Affairs Committee will hear from members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament). Closer to home, Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman is under sustained pressure to find suitable accommodation for the thousands arriving here seeking support.
- Last week, the HSE's chief clinical officer admitted patients can expect to be stuck on trolleys for 24 hours in hospital emergency departments this winter. This week, Sinn Féin will use its Dáil term to raise issues in the health service.
- The Taoiseach will be in Blackpool for a meeting of the British-Irish Council (BIC) on Thursday and Friday. The theme of the meeting will be sustainable growth and regeneration.
- The departure of Dave Walsh as chair of the board of An Bord Pleanála last week is the latest in a string of problems to beset the authority. It is expected that Department of Housing officials will be pressed on the issues which have engulfed ABP when they come before the Housing Committee on Thursday for scrutiny of the Planning and Development and Foreshore (Amendment) Bill 2022.
Nov 10: Jack Lynch became the first Corkman to hold the office of Taoiseach. His election was greeted in the Dáil with "loud, prolonged and enthusiastic applause" from the Fianna Fáil benches and from the crowed public gallery. It was reported that his new Cabinet "created no surprises, but showed a certain realism by placing the Departments of Transport and Power and Posts and Telegraphs under the one minister."
Nov 8: Details of a bomb which killed 11 civilians and an RUC officer in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh were reported on under the headline 'Provo Bloodbath'. The blast ripped through the quiet market town without warning as crowds gathered for the Remembrance Sunday wreath-laying ceremony. The PIRA bombing also left more than 50 people injured.
Nov 8: Then finance minister Charlie McCreevey declared war on farmers, claiming they were exaggerating the problems facing the industry. In comments, which sparked fury from representative organisations, he said: "The farmers are saying that the farming industry is on its knees. It is not. The farmers have hyped up what are essentially short-term problems."
Nov 8: Long before any mention of a bank guarantee, then Central Bank governor Maurice O'Connell warned that Ireland had seen the end of the Celtic Tiger. The Irish Examiner reported that the number of job losses had already reached 13,000, with Aer Lingus, RTÉ and the Irish Times all calling for major jobs cuts to avoid impending closure.
Nov 11: At his inauguration, President Michael D Higgins acknowledged the "pain" of a "wounded" society and promised a presidency of "transformation" with a move away from wealth-based values. It was time to close a chapter, he said, that has "left us fragile as an economy but most of all wounded as a society", with unacceptably high levels of unemployment, mortgage insecurity and "broken expectations".
- Did you know?
- Former TD Brigid Hogan-O’Higgins was laid to rest on Sunday. Ms Hogan-O'Higgins and her husband Michael J O’Higgins made history when they became the first married couple to serve in Dáil Éireann at the same time. She was the first woman to represent Galway in Dáil Éireann and served as a TD for 20 years, representing the constituencies of Galway South, Galway East and Clare-Galway South. Her father Patrick Hogan also served as the first Minister for Agriculture in the new Irish State.