Taoiseach: Irish people wearing poppies is 'not controversial'

The wearing of poppies by Irish people is "not controversial", the Taoiseach says.

Speaking in Blackpool in England on Armistice Day, Michéal Martin said that it was "right to honour" those who had died in the World Wars.

The wearing of the poppy in Ireland is seen as controversial as it honours all British soldiers, including those who served in Northern Ireland.

However, Mr Martin said that the act was "not as controversial as some believe".

The Taoiseach himself wore a mixed poppy and shamrock badge while the meeting stood to attention for a two-minute silence at 11am.

“I think people understand the need to remember those that lost their lives in war in the past and we in Ireland particularly, coming out of the Good Friday Agreement, I think we entered into a new mature reflection on all of these issues.

“Many Irish died in both of the major wars. I think it is appropriate particularly at the British-Irish Council summit, which reflects the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement, which is an institution of the Good Friday Agreement, that we would pay due honour to those that lost their lives in WWI and WWII and other conflicts.

“I have no difficulty in that at all. I think the vast, vast majority of Irish people are of one mind on that."

Over 200,000 Irish men and women served in the British Army in World War I, with 35,000 dying.