Fine Gael want Coveney in Dept of Agriculture to renew party's link with rural Ireland

Simon Coveney appears set for a return to the Department of Agriculture in next month’s Cabinet reshuffle as Fine Gael seeks to re-establish its link with rural Ireland.

Fine Gael has seen its traditional support among farmers and rural voters decline under the leadership of Leo Varadkar and several Government sources have said the party wants the portfolio back.

Mr Coveney hosted a major agricultural event in Cork last Friday, attended by several hundred people, which has sparked renewed speculation about the job currently held by Fianna Fáil's Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue.

Fianna Fáil has interpreted the Cork event as an overt signal of Fine Gael wanting to reclaim the Department of Agriculture, which Mr Coveney oversaw between 2011 and 2016 under Enda Kenny.

Fianna Fáil, meanwhile, has stepped up its demands to take over Mr Coveney’s current Foreign Affairs brief while also seeking to take over from Helen McEntee at the Department of Justice.

It has been made clear that should Taoiseach Micheál Martin replace Mr Coveney in Foreign Affairs, it will force the departure of Thomas Byrne as junior European Affairs minister.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is fighting a rearguard action to avoid being demoted by Mr Martin by arguing that removing him will result in a loss of momentum in reforming the health service.

Mr Donnelly is increasingly seen as the most likely casualty in a reshuffle which is expected to see very few changes at senior Cabinet level.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has also strongly denied speculation that he is on the hunt for a job outside of the Government. Mr Donohoe has said that it is absolutely his intention to remain on as a minister for the duration of this Government.

Asked why speculation around a future move has been mounting, he said: “I think because I was the first Irish person to hold the role of president of the Eurogroup. This is speculation that occupies none of my attention.”