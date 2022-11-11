Varadkar: Government remains committed to ratifying Ceta despite Supreme Court ruling

Leo Varadkar said: 'Our initial assessment is that a referendum is not required, and that ratification can follow once some changes are made to domestic law'
The Tánaiste said today that he noted the decision of the Supreme Court adding that it is disappointing that ratification is not now immediately possible. 

Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 14:13
Ciara Phelan, Political Correspondent

Leo Varadkar said the Government remains committed to ratifying the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (Ceta) agreement in full, despite the Supreme Court ruling it unconstitutional.

The majority of the Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the Irish Constitution precludes the Government and Dáil Éireann from ratifying the EU-Canada Ceta deal.

In a statement, he said: “It will now take some time to reflect on the wider decision and consider its implications. Our initial assessment is that a referendum is not required, and that ratification can follow once some changes are made to domestic law.” 

The case was brought by Green Party TD Patrick Costello, who said he is “delighted” he has won his challenge. Speaking outside the Supreme Court on Friday, Mr Costello said: “I think the important thing to take away is that the Dáil cannot ratify this as it stands, right now.” 

Mr Costello argued that the Investor Court System would be unconstitutional as it transfers vital elements of the State’s sovereignty to external institutions not accountable to the Irish legal system.

Back in 2020, the Government attempted to ratify the Ceta deal through the Dáil. Mr Costello’s case focused on Chapter 8 of Ceta, which provides for investor protection and the establishment of an investment court system aimed at resolving disputes between investors and EU member states.

The case was brought by Green Party TD Patrick Costello, who said he is “delighted” he has won his challenge. Picture: Collins 
Mr Costello said he believes investor courts are a “real threat” to the Government’s ability to bring in “progressive legislation in terms of the environment, workers' rights, housing, rent control, and a huge range of areas.” 

He said: “So for the court to say clearly today that these investor courts infringe on our own court sovereignty and independence and function is a really strong and powerful statement. I’m delighted they’ve endorsed that position.” 

When asked if he would vote in favour of the Ceta deal if there are changes made to domestic law, Mr Costello said he would still be concerned in relation to investor courts and the “chilling effect” they would have on the Government’s ability to pass legislation.

He said the Netherlands was recently sued for billions of euro because they tried to stop burning coal.

He added: 

Italy has also been sued for billions because they’re trying to move away from fossil fuels.

"These are the kind of things investor courts will fine governments for and the last thing we need is something that will stop government in terms of progressive environmental legislation, but also anything that would affect a Canadian investor’s investment such as rent controls, such as workers' rights are liable to end up before an investor court and certainly look there’s a long history of investor courts around the world.

“Ireland’s very lucky that we haven’t been in an investor court up until this time.”

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe publishes the Finance Bill 2022

Donohoe denies speculation that he is on the hunt for a job outside of Government

