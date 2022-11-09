British government to extend Stormont election deadline and cut MLA pay

The 12-week clock for calling an election will now come into effect either on December 8 or six weeks later on January 19.
British government to extend Stormont election deadline and cut MLA pay

(Liam McBurney/PA)

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 14:20
David Young and Rebecca Black, PA

The British government is to extend a deadline for calling an election in Northern Ireland and cut the pay of Stormont Assembly members.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed the moves in the House of Commons on Wednesday as he outlined his next steps in response to the powersharing crisis in the region.

Existing legislation gave the Stormont parties almost six months to form an executive following the last election in May, which saw Sinn Féin emerge as the largest party for the first time.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he was extending the deadline for parties to form an executive to December 8 (Aaron Chown/PA)

The deadline to establish a new executive lapsed on October 28, at which point the British government assumed a legal responsibility to hold a fresh poll within 12 weeks – January 19.

Mr Heaton-Harris said he was now extending the deadline for parties to form an executive by six weeks to December 8, with the option of a further six-week extension.

The 12-week clock for calling an election will now come into effect either on December 8 – meaning an election would have to be held by March – or six weeks later on January 19, meaning a poll would need to be held by April at the latest.

Mr Heaton-Harris also said he would move to cut MLA pay. It is understood salaries will be reduced by around one-third.

The Cabinet minister is also giving extra powers to Stormont civil servants to enable them to run the region’s rudderless public services and will take steps to pass a budget for the region.

The moves will require legislation to be laid and passed at Westminster.

Read More

Darragh O'Brien branded 'out of touch' for saying there is no housing emergency

More in this section

Marc MacSharry clashes with Leas Ceann Comhairle over speaking time Marc MacSharry clashes with Leas Ceann Comhairle over speaking time
Stormont Stormont election deadline set to be extended and MLA pay cut
Northern Ireland Assembly election 2022 Decision on whether to extend deadline for Northern Ireland election due
StormontPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
British government to extend Stormont election deadline and cut MLA pay

Darragh O'Brien branded 'out of touch' for saying there is no housing emergency

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.241 s