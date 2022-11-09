Darragh O'Brien branded 'out of touch' for saying there is no housing emergency

Claims by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien that Ireland does not have a housing emergency have been branded as “painfully out of touch” by Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald.

On Tuesday night, Mr O’Brien during a TV interview on Virgin Media television dismissed the idea that the current pressure on housing equates to an emergency.

In the Dáil on Wednesday during Leaders’ Questions, Ms McDonald raised his comments and said they reflected how disconnected from reality the Government is.

Recounting testimony from several people who had contacted her office within the past 24 hours, Ms McDonald there were many people whose "lives have been put on hold" because they have no prospect of buying a home.

People are feeling depressed and children are anxious and worried, she said.

Ms McDonald said:

Highest rents, highest house prices, highest levels of homelessness, that is the reality of your record.

She spoke of young couples who are looking to emigrate to foreign countries such as New Zealand because they cannot afford to buy their own homes here. “If this isn't a social catastrophe, then what is it? And if this isn't a housing emergency as you claim, then what is it?” she asked.

In response, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said housing is the most important social issue facing the country and a lot has been done over the last two-and-a-half years.

“I have been very consistent in this house in saying repeatedly that housing is the single most urgent and important social issue facing our society at this moment in time,” he said. He said there has been “a razor-like focus” on the housing issue and progress is being made.

The Taoiseach said two Covid-19 lockdowns significantly impacted on the delivery of homes. "We are increasing the supply of housing and the plan is working," Mr Martin said.

He told Ms McDonald more than 26,000 new homes will be built this year and over 16,000 first-time buyers have purchased homes so far this year, which is the highest level since 2008.

He said the latest home completion data from the CSO shows the country is well on track in exceeding the Housing for All plan for 2022.

“So, we will go over 24,600” he said.

There were 28,000 homes built in the 12 months to September 2022. There were 21,000 house completions alone in the first nine months of this year.

He said there's been an extraordinary burst of activity over the last two years under Darragh O'Brien. "That cannot be taken from, it's real and it's substantial,” he said.

He accused Sinn Féin of being "populist" in its approach and he said the party leader had failed to make one suggestion today to improve the situation.

“I'm not going to play your populist game and you are not going to put words in my mouth,” he said when asked by Ms McDonald if he considered the situation an emergency.