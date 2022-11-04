Government to exceed target on domestic violence refuge spaces, claims Justice Minister

The Justice Minister is confident that more domestic violence refuge spaces will be provided in the short-term than had been promised.

Helen McEntee has said her objective remains to double the number of refuge spaces over the next five years, but additional money allocated in the Budget means the roll-out of supports and facilities will be expediated.

Ms McEntee has already promised that at least 100 more domestic violence refuge spaces will be rolled out by the end of 2023.

However, it could be seven to eight more years before Ireland meets the targets set out in the Istanbul Convention, which requires the Government to increase the number of refuge places by around 350.

Nine counties were still without dedicated domestic violence refuges when Ms McEntee launched the national strategy to combat domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence earlier this year.

Ms McEntee said “In terms of our overall objective, very clearly, it is to double our number of refuge places by the end of this strategy, which is a five-year strategy.

"I had set it out in three phases, and the first is where we have projects that are already underway, that we want to bring on stream.

“Second is working with organisations and counties where we have no refuge and accommodation and helping them progress and filling further gaps.

Speaking at a Shared Island Dialogue event to discuss tackling gender-based violence and abuse on the island of Ireland, Ms McEntee said: “I am confident we will surpass some of our initial figures in the first stage and thankfully I was able to secure additional funding in the budget which means we have funding to be able to work with those counties in other areas to help them make progress in bringing about refuge in their counties.

“There is a lot of work still to do so I am confident we will reach our targets.”