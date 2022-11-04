Government to exceed target on domestic violence refuge spaces, claims Justice Minister

Helen McEntee has already promised that at least 100 more domestic violence refuge spaces will be rolled out by the end of 2023
Government to exceed target on domestic violence refuge spaces, claims Justice Minister

Helen McEntee has said her objective remains to double the number of refuge spaces over the next five years, but additional money allocated in the Budget means the roll-out of supports and facilities will be expediated.

Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 15:53
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

The Justice Minister is confident that more domestic violence refuge spaces will be provided in the short-term than had been promised.

Helen McEntee has said her objective remains to double the number of refuge spaces over the next five years, but additional money allocated in the Budget means the roll-out of supports and facilities will be expediated.

Ms McEntee has already promised that at least 100 more domestic violence refuge spaces will be rolled out by the end of 2023.

However, it could be seven to eight more years before Ireland meets the targets set out in the Istanbul Convention, which requires the Government to increase the number of refuge places by around 350.

Nine counties were still without dedicated domestic violence refuges when Ms McEntee launched the national strategy to combat domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence earlier this year.

Ms McEntee said “In terms of our overall objective, very clearly, it is to double our number of refuge places by the end of this strategy, which is a five-year strategy.

"I had set it out in three phases, and the first is where we have projects that are already underway, that we want to bring on stream.

“Second is working with organisations and counties where we have no refuge and accommodation and helping them progress and filling further gaps.

Speaking at a Shared Island Dialogue event to discuss tackling gender-based violence and abuse on the island of Ireland, Ms McEntee said: “I am confident we will surpass some of our initial figures in the first stage and thankfully I was able to secure additional funding in the budget which means we have funding to be able to work with those counties in other areas to help them make progress in bringing about refuge in their counties.

“There is a lot of work still to do so I am confident we will reach our targets.”

Read More

Ireland won't meet obligations on domestic violence refuges until end of decade

More in this section

Northern Ireland Assembly election 2022 Reform of Stormont institutions ‘urgently needed’
Stormont Assembly ‘Classic Tory chaos’ claim after no December Stormont election announcement 
Stormont Assembly No Northern Ireland election pre-Christmas is welcome, says Coveney
#Domestic ViolencePerson: Helen McEntee
<p>Speaking at a Shared Island Initiative event on gender-based violence, Helen McEntee said: “I think it gives us an opportunity to really focus on trying to find an overall solution and to get the executive up and running. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins </p>

McEntee welcomes decision ruling out pre-Christmas election in Northern Ireland

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.242 s