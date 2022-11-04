McEntee welcomes decision ruling out pre-Christmas election in Northern Ireland

The ruling out of an election in Northern Ireland before the end of the year has been welcomed as a “Christmas miracle”.

Britain's Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will outline his next steps in parliament next week but has ruled out a fresh Stormont Assembly election in December.

Welcoming the announcement, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she was not surprised by the statement but added it gives all sides time to continue discussions and to make sure that a solution can be found.

I don't think an election, to be honest, would benefit anybody here."

Speaking at a Shared Island Initiative event on gender-based violence, she said: “I think it gives us an opportunity to really focus on trying to find an overall solution and to get the Executive up and running.

"There's so much work that needs to be done. I think everyone would prefer to see an executive up and running instead of an election,” she said.

Alliance Leader Naomi Long, who also attended the cross-border event in Kells, Co Meath, called on the British government to introduce emergency legislation to end the “cycle of crisis and collapse" which has plagued the Northern Ireland institutions.

“I think if you talk to the average person on the street in Northern Ireland today, most of them will see this as something of a Christmas miracle, because nobody actually wanted to be going to the polls before Christmas,” she said.

Ms Long said her party is now calling on Mr Heaton-Harris to take emergency legislation through in the House of Commons that would cut MLA salaries, would set a budget for Northern Ireland, and would give additional responsibilities and powers to permanent secretaries in the interim.

I do think there is an opportunity for government to also look at how we reform our institutions in Northern Ireland, so that they cannot be taken hostage by any single party.

“We were only back from a three-year hiatus of government and we're now back in the situation again, and it is just a cycle of crisis and collapse that I think needs to end.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney welcomed the decision not to hold hold elections before Christmas, tweeting: “Fully share the Secretary of State’s objective; restoration of functioning institutions in NI.

“We had a good discussion this week, including on legal obligations under NDNA [New Decade New Approach].

“No election pre-Christmas is welcome and creates space for progress on other matters. We remain in contact.”