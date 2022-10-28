Ukrainian refugees will no longer be able to turn down multiple offers of accommodation, under plans to be approved by the Cabinet today.

The Government is seeking to ramp up the movement of people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine out of hotels and into more community-based accommodation. However, there has been difficulty in moving some people as they have refused to be moved out of towns and cities.

The Cabinet is today signing off on reforms to the Irish reception and integration system.

The Irish Examiner understands that people will not be made a second offer if one offer of suitable accommodation is not accepted.

It is also expected that from now on, those living in hotels will be charged for a percentage of their meals.

Sources said that there is a fear that hotels are becoming long-term accommodation and that this is, in part, due to alternative offers of accommodation being refused over fears that accommodation is too remote or lacks services.

Plans to double the payment for people hosting Ukrainian refugees to €800 are also to be approved by ministers.

It is understood that a study of how EU rules governing the treatment of people fleeing Ukraine are enforced around the bloc is to be undertaken by the Department of Justice.

Ministers believe that other countries are giving fewer supports on accommodation and benefits, or for less time.

Helen McEntee’s Department of Justice will examine how the temporary protection directive, which governs the rights given to Ukrainians here, is applied across various EU countries.

The review, ministers were told, is to ensure the transposition of the EU directive broadly aligns with other jurisdictions and can support accommodation, income support and related services equally.