Cervical Check campaigner Lynsey Bennett dies aged 34

Tributes are being paid to Lynsey Bennett who has passed away aged 34.

Ms Bennett, who was from Longford, was diagnosed with an invasive form of cervical cancer in 2017. She settled her High Court action over the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides in 2021.

In a statement outside the Four Courts at the time she said: “To my daughters Zoe and Hailee, I hope I have done enough to secure you both a future free of financial worries and that even with me not here to guide you, you can both pursue your dreams."

She cried as she stated: “And always remember, Mammy loves you. X”

She is survived by her daughters Zoe, 13, and Hailee, 8.

Campaigner Stephen Teap shared an emotional tribute to Ms Bennett on social media, describing her as a "beautiful person and mother".

"Overwhelmed with emotions at the shock of learning of the passing of the beautiful person and mother that was Lynsey Bennett," he writes.

"While her pain ends today it only begins for those who loved her most, my thoughts are especially with her two little girls."

Una Healy, who was a close friend of Ms Bennett, says she is "heartbroken beyond words".

"I am so grateful for all the special memories we made together. Always in my heart, forever in my soul. Life is so precious and you lived and loved it to the fullest," Ms Healy writes.

"Rest in peace my beautiful friend. My thoughts are with your family and friends especially your babies Zoë and Hailee."

Earlier this year Ms Bennett told Ireland AM that she was told she only had six to eight months to live in November 2020.

"To still be here over a year on and be good is just mind-blowing," she said. She also opened up about speaking to her two daughters, Zoe and Hayley, about her condition.

"I have been so honest with them from the start, but in the most gentle way that I could.

“Unfortunately, Haley's friend's mum died suddenly at Christmas and she's been so scared ever since. She was going to her dad's there two weekends ago and going out the door hugging me goodbye she just turned around and goes 'I hope you don't die.'

“She realises now that mammies do die’, Lynsey said.

Sharing the conversation she had with her youngest, Lynsey said she told Hayley that “no one knows when they have to go to heaven” and she can’t promise how long she’s going to be here. “The only thing I can promise is that I’m trying my best."