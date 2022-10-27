Taoiseach: 'Still time' to avoid fresh elections in North as deadline approaches

The Taoiseach says that there is "still time" to avoid fresh elections in the North, as a midnight deadline approaches.

Speaking in Meath on Thursday, Micheál Martin said that the legal framework was designed to stop parties from unilaterally deciding "whether an Assembly will be convened". He said that the DUP's refusal to form an executive was "not acceptable".

"We want the DUP to go back into the Assembly," he said.

The Taoiseach said that his Government will work with Britain to establish a joint authority in the event of a prolonged deadlock around establishing an Assembly, but said that he and his Government want to see the DUP take their seats. He said that the people of the North have tired of abstentionism.

UK bill 'unacceptable'

The Taoiseach was also asked about the report of the UK's joint committee on human rights, which urged the British government to reconsider its approach following legislative scrutiny of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill. It found that the bill could lead to numerous breaches of human rights.

The legislation proposes a form of amnesty for perpetrators of crimes from the Troubles in exchange for co-operation with a new truth-recovery body.

The bill, if enacted, would also end inquests and civil proceedings related to the conflict.

The changes are opposed by political parties and victims’ groups in Northern Ireland, as well the Irish Government.

Mr Martin said that the bill was "unacceptable".

"We do not support that legislation," he said.

Any unilateralism in respect of the Good Friday Agreement is wrong. The idea that people cannot pursue their cases — even civilly, never mind in terms of prosecutions — is unacceptable.

"Why would we close off any attempt to prosecute people responsible (for atrocities)?"