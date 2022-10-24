Martin: Fear far-right groups will exploit Ukrainian refugee accommodation crisis 

Micheál Martin said the country must 'do more', while warning some far-right groups will use the situation to further claims the country is 'full'
Martin: Fear far-right groups will exploit Ukrainian refugee accommodation crisis 

Micheál Martin said the situation, which has seen 43 Ukrainian refugees go without accommodation having fled the war over the weekend, should not be viewed 'through the prism” of he or the Government being embarrassed about the situation'.

Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 13:46
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

There is a fear that far-right groups are exploiting the Ukrainian refugee accommodation crisis, the Taoiseach has said.

Speaking in Cavan on Monday, Micheál Martin said the situation, which has seen 43 Ukrainian refugees go without accommodation having fled the war over the weekend, should not be viewed “through the prism” of he or the Government being embarrassed about the situation.

A temporary facility is being established in Dublin Airport on Monday, which will provide temporary beds for 200 people.

However, he said the country must “do more”, while warning some far-right groups will use the situation to further claims that the country is “full”.

That would be a concern that certain groups will exploit this to sort of boost a political agenda around migration and that would be very, very regrettable.

"I think we have to draw heart from the fact that so many communities out there, from the very beginning, have responded very warmly. They won't be on online platforms, talking about their generosity. 

"And that sometimes gets missed and a narrative that many, many communities, the length and breadth of the country have helped Ukrainians and have worked to facilitate Ukrainians coming into the country."

The Taoiseach said more than 45,000 people who fled Ukraine are currently being given accommodation in Ireland, with another 15,000 living in direct provision. He said the extraordinary nature of the response meant it was difficult to pin down just how many additional places the Government may be able to source this week. 

A Cabinet subcommittee will meet on Monday to discuss the issues.

"This is not the sort of normal domestic policy where you definitely say, well, we will do X, Y and in a planned way, this is pretty much a consequence of war. 

"And if you look at where we were last week, at the EU Council meeting in Brussels. What was the issue? Energy. Why? Because Putin has weaponised energy and he's weaponising migration and the bombings of energy infrastructure."

Asked if Ireland would rule out capping or ending the taking in of Ukrainians, the Taoiseach said that there was no question of that happening.

"We have a legal and moral obligation. This is part of the European-wide protection directive. So I believe the moral one is the strong one, but it's also legal, and we're working with other European member states. 

"We're all in this together across Europe. The facility for one country to say you can't come in doesn't exist. And that basically challenges us to be part of that European solidarity. We will continue to do that."

Earlier, speaking in Cork, Michael McGrath echoed the comments of the Taoiseach, but he said the Government must be honest about the system being under strain. 

“We have international obligations that we've signed up to at an EU level and we will fulfil our obligations and there won't be any declaration that Ireland is closed to Ukrainians. That's not going to happen,” Mr McGrath said.

But we do also have to be honest with people who are considering coming to Ireland, that there is not a guarantee of immediate accommodation, and that the system is under strain.

“A number of people in recent days have not been accommodated in a way that we would like and we acknowledge that and so we have to be forthright and honest with the Ukrainian government, with the ambassador, with people who are considering coming here, that they are coming to Ireland at a time when there is strain.”

Read More

Stricter asylum checks, more deportations, and more basic shelter in bid to control migration

More in this section

Ulster powersharing Northern Ireland Secretary urges DUP to restore powersharing as deadline looms
Taoiseach defends response as Ukrainian refugees sleep in Dublin Airport Taoiseach defends response as Ukrainian refugees sleep in Dublin Airport
Liam Cosgrave funeral Bertie Ahern: Irish might view UK crisis as 'bit of craic' but economic stability is important
#UkraineRefugee Crisis
<p>Michael McGrath said the €400 accommodation payment and the accommodation pledge system are both set for review at a Cabinet sub-committee meeting on the Ukrainian accommodation crisis issue on Monday afternoon.</p>

No guarantee of immediate accommodation, but Ireland will remain open to Ukrainians

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.242 s