Taoiseach defends response as Ukrainian refugees sleep in Dublin Airport

Micheál Martin admitted it was 'not satisfactory' that more than 30 Ukrainian refugees were left without accommodation on Friday
Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Michelle Devane/PA)

Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 20:30
Michelle Devane, PA

The Taoiseach has defended the Government’s response to the accommodation shortage for Ukrainian refugees, describing it as “remarkably fast”.

Micheál Martin admitted it was “not satisfactory” that more than 30 Ukrainian refugees were left without accommodation on Friday.

But he rejected the suggestion that the increased numbers of refugees arriving in the country was predicted months ago.

It has emerged that more than 30 Ukrainian refugees were left without accommodation on Friday.

It comes after the Government admitted on Thursday that it cannot rule out that Ukrainian refugees will not end up on the streets due to a shortage of accommodation.

Speaking ahead of the Cáirde Fáil dinner in Dublin on Saturday, Mr Martin said it was not a “fair” argument to suggest that the Government should have predicted the need for accommodation.

“The figures were not expected to be higher,” he said.

“Certainly not before the summer they were not expected to be anywhere near higher levels than we currently have.

“And the state hasn’t been slow. The state has been remarkably fast, I would argue, in terms of responding to a wartime situation, the worst humanitarian crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

“We’ve witnessed the displacement of well over six million people and Ireland in percentage terms per capita terms has responded in my view, in an extraordinary way, an unprecedented way, in terms of the sheer numbers we’ve already accommodated.”

He added: “Just because somebody said there could be 200,000, doesn’t mean you magic up 200,000 spaces overnight.”

The Citywest transit hub, which processes new arrivals, has reached capacity. It is understood some slept in Dublin Airport overnight.

Up to 55,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the country since the outbreak of the war in February.

Mr Martin said the Government was “urgently” seeking further accommodation, admitting it was “under pressure”.

Asked whether he knew the exact numbers of refugees being told there is no accommodation, Mr Martin replied: “Thirty-three is the number I have now and I believe some have gone back to the airport.”

The Fianna Fail leader added that the Government will do everything it can to “speed things up” to accommodate the increasing numbers of refugees.

“Some countries have had people in tents for quite a long time because of the sheer numbers fleeing war,” the Taoiseach said.

“So I think this is not just an Irish phenomenon. It is a European-wide phenomenon, unfortunately.

“We certainly will do everything we can to speed things up and get more accommodation into play.”

Earlier Junior Minister Martin Heyden said it was “disappointing” that refugees did not have accommodation, adding that it was not the space the Government wanted to be in.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth confirmed to the PA news agency on Saturday that 33 refugees, all single men, were told on Friday that there was no accommodation available for them.

A spokesman said: “Thirty-three people, all single males, were informed yesterday that no accommodation was available and asked to provide contact details for when it does become available.”

Mr Heyden told RTE’s Saturday with Katie Hannon that from Monday an overnight facility will be in place at Dublin Airport to take in refugees who arrive on late flights, before being processed at the Citywest transit hub the next day.

He said an increase in people coming from Ukraine has put “stress and strain” on the system.

We can't guarantee everybody who comes here a bed now because of the situation we're in. We have to be honest and upfront about that while we redouble our efforts, work across Government, across State agencies to develop those medium term solutions

He added: “We can’t guarantee everybody who comes here a bed now because of the situation we’re in. We have to be honest and upfront about that while we redouble our efforts, work across Government, across State agencies to develop those medium term solutions.”

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said on Thursday night that the Citywest transit centre had reached capacity amid a severe constraint on suitable accommodation.

A group representing NGOs said that pregnant women and the elderly were sleeping on chairs and on the floor at the overcrowded Citywest facility.

