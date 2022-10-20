Varadkar: Kehoe's use of the word 'druggies' is unacceptable

Tanáiste Leo Varadkar said people who suffer with drug and alcohol addiction need sympathy and that his party colleague’s use of the word “druggies” is unacceptable.

Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe has faced criticism for saying Dublin’s O’Connell Street is full of “druggies and crime.” Speaking in the Dáil on Tuesday, Deputy Kehoe said: "It's a street I'm absolutely ashamed of as an Irish person."

"It is full of druggies, crime, anti-social behaviour, robberies, takeaways, alcohol, drug abuse.” His language been described as stigmatising and degrading language by those involved in helping drug users.

Mr Varadkar said he spoke to Mr Kehoe on Wednesday about his use of words and said Mr Kehoe “accepted that he shouldn’t have used that term.”

Speaking to Newstalk radio yesterday, Mr Kehoe said he stood by his comments and that “the PC brigade don't approve of my language.” However, he later went on RTÉ’s Drivetime and said he “used, maybe, a poor choice of language.”

Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Thursday ahead of a two-day EU summit, Mr Varadkar said: “No I don’t believe it is [acceptable to call people druggies].

“I was in touch with Paul yesterday and he accepts that he shouldn’t have used that term, it's a prerogative term and he shouldn't have used it and he was very clear on that and I’m clear on that too.

“Many drug users do suffer from addiction and those of us who have experienced addiction whether it’s through our families or friends understand what that means and people who suffer from addiction whether it’s alcohol or drugs need sympathy and need help and help is available if they want it.

“Minister [Frank] Feighan is leading the charge in terms of resources for addiction service but that of course doesn’t in any way excuse anti-social behavior or criminal activity or violence.” The Fine Gael leader added that Mr Kehoe “was clear” that his choice of words were not acceptable.