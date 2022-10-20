Taoiseach faces party backlash over move to block MacSharry's re-admittance

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is facing an internal backlash over the move to block Marc MacSharry’s re-admittance to Fianna Fáil.

The party is remaining tight-lipped over the circumstances as to why the motion to allow the Sligo TD’s re-entry was pulled at the last minute on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of the parliamentary party.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Government chief whip Jack Chambers said he would not speculate on what happened.

Mr Chambers told RTÉ radio they "weren't in a position to progress the motion at last night's parliamentary party" but it is something they hope can be revisited soon.

"Obviously it is an internal party matter and I'm not in a position to provide any further comments or information on it," he said.

Asked about speculation that a complaint had been made against Mr MacSharry, he said: "I'm not going to speculate on that, and it wouldn't be fair to speculate or state either way what the matter involves."

He added: "This is an internal party matter, and we weren't in a position to progress the motion at last night's parliamentary party meeting."

Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers said he would not speculate on what happened. Picture: Stephen Collins / Collins Photos

A motion for Mr MacSharry’s re-admittance after his resignation a year ago had been unopposed.

Mr MacSharry quit the party in 2021 over the botched handling of Katherine Zappone’s special envoy appointment by Simon Coveney.

He had been expected to be readmitted at a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday, but it is understood TDs, MEPs and senators were told an issue had arisen, and accordingly, Mr Chambers was not in a position to bring the relevant motion to members.