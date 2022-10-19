One motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving 15 times in three months

A motorist was stopped 15 times on suspicion of drink-driving in just one three-month period, prompting calls for tougher action on repeat offenders.

The latest annual report by the Medical Bureau of Road Safety said the case was “concerning”, with its analysis showing that alcohol was still the most frequently detected intoxicant in drivers.

It added: “Alcohol-intoxicated driving, therefore, remains a very significant danger on Irish roads.”

It also said the youngest driver arrested last year was just 13 — and the oldest was 95.

The report focused on the number of drivers who had repeat arrest specimens sent for analysis last year. It said: "One driver was arrested fifteen times on suspicion of intoxicated driving in a three-month period in 2021.

“This concerning finding has highlighted that repeat and high-risk driving under the influence offenders requires to be addressed legislatively, in the prosecutorial process and also in medical rehabilitation and that this needs to be addressed co-operatively by the Bureau and a number of other bodies.”

Another driver was arrested eight times last year, another two motorists were arrested seven times and seven were arrested five times.

A total of 5,862 blood and urine specimens were received for alcohol and/or drug testing by the MBRS last year, in line with the figure for 2020, but a 21% increase on the pre-Covid 2019 figure of 4,854.

Late night Saturday and the early hours of Sunday morning saw the most blood and urine tests taken, although according to the report: "Intoxicated drivers are detected at all times on all days of the week.”

Most samples were provided by drivers in the 25- to 34-year-old bracket, but the report noted that the youngest arrested driver was 13 years old and the oldest was 95 years old.