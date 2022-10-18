British government set to delay Northern Ireland Protocol bill until November 

The British government is set to delay the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol bill until November, amid a mini Lords rebellion.

The bill would allow the British government to effectively tear up parts of the protocol, which is an arrangement governing trade across the Irish Sea post-Brexit.

The news that it is to be delayed until after the deadline for the return of the Stormont Assembly emerged from London on Tuesday.

The power-sharing institutions at Stormont have been dormant for months due to a DUP protest against the terms of the protocol.

Current legislation says that unless Stormont is restored by October 28, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has to call Assembly elections — something he has said he is prepared to do.

In a meeting with Under Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office Jonathan Caine, Irish American leaders at the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) were informed of the news that the bill is to be further delayed.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, former Fine Gael TD and now director of Government Affairs with the AOH, John Deasy, said Mr Caine told him of the intention to delay the bill again.

Mr Deasy and his organisation told Mr Caine that the controversial legislation “should be set aside”.

We made it clear that this needs to be stopped and that it is clear to us that the legislation is in a state of flux.

Mr Deasy also said that Ireland should consider taking a case against the legislation and that he and his organisation have made that case to the Government and the Attorney General.

He said they have done so because the bill as proposed by British prime minister Liz Truss is in violation of human rights.

The matter has also been taken up by the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee which is to hear from Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney in the coming days.

The AOH is a prominent Irish-American organisation that bills itself as the largest Irish organisation outside the country.

Ms Truss is facing a rebellion in the House of Lords over the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol which is proceeding to its next stage just as negotiations to end the dispute with the EU are resumed.